New Town vaccination event brings healthcare to ‘resource desert’

“This community is not only a food desert but it’s a resource desert. We bring all the resources we can together on a regular basis,” New Town Success Zone Executive Director Mia Hobdy said.

Credit: By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax

On August Saturday 28th there were 37 volunteers that distributed 11,665 pounds of food to 112 families at their Wellness Rx Grocery Giveaway Immunization event on Edward Waters University Campus. A Task Force of Nurses from the First Coast Black Nurses Association was assisted by UNF Nursing Students as they conducted 20 rapid COVID19 screenings. Results were presented to residents in just 10 minutes. We are ecstatic to learn that ALL TEST RESULTS WERE NEGATIVE!! In addition to COVID19 testing 22 residents were inoculated by Pharmacist from Walgreens. Healthcare education resources were provided by Florida Blue Medicare, Simply Health, and ambetter Sunshine Health for Families with Infants to Seniors.