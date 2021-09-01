Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

New Town vaccination event brings healthcare to ‘resource desert’

Posted by 
Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17k8VV_0bjpQ67T00

“This community is not only a food desert but it’s a resource desert. We bring all the resources we can together on a regular basis,” New Town Success Zone Executive Director Mia Hobdy said.

Credit: By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax

On August Saturday 28th there were 37 volunteers that distributed 11,665 pounds of food to 112 families at their Wellness Rx Grocery Giveaway Immunization event on Edward Waters University Campus. A Task Force of Nurses from the First Coast Black Nurses Association was assisted by UNF Nursing Students as they conducted 20 rapid COVID19 screenings. Results were presented to residents in just 10 minutes. We are ecstatic to learn that ALL TEST RESULTS WERE NEGATIVE!! In addition to COVID19 testing 22 residents were inoculated by Pharmacist from Walgreens. Healthcare education resources were provided by Florida Blue Medicare, Simply Health, and ambetter Sunshine Health for Families with Infants to Seniors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

92
Followers
194
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida, and is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States as of 2020.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Town#Food Desert#Volunteers#Health Care#Action News Jax#Healthcare#Florida Blue Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy