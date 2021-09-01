Tornado Warning issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dorchester A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DORCHESTER COUNTY At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hurlock, moving northeast at 25 mph. The severe thunderstorm that produced a confirmed tornado has move out of Dorchester County and into southern Caroline County. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Dorchester County, including the following locations Eldorado. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN