Carroll County, MD

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, Flash flooding is already occurring across a large portion of Frederick County. Additional rainfall one to two inches is expected through 7 PM. This will exacerbate the flooding already occurring across the county. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Frederick... Thurmont Emmitsburg... Taneytown Walkersville... Braddock Heights Discovery-Spring Garden... Clover Hill Linganore-Bartonsville... Woodsboro Libertytown... Sabillasville Graceham... Rocky Ridge Utica... Lewistown New Midway... Ladiesburg Detour... Bloomfield FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

