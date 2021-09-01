Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kent A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SUSSEX...SOUTHWESTERN KENT AND SOUTHEASTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Federalsburg, or near Hurlock, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Federalsburg, Bridgeville, Agner, Smithville and Greenwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN