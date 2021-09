In its first season opener against a ranked team since 2001, No. 19 Penn State football gutted out a victory over No. 12 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s battle was a pure Big Ten battle through and through, as neither team could even manage a score in the first half. Considering Mike Yurcich’s offense picked up just 43 yards and one first down in the first half, it was hardly a perfect day for the Nittany Lions. However, Penn State’s several clutch defensive stands ended up being the highlights of the day, along with a couple of timely second-half scores.