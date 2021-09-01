Cancel
Forsyth County, NC

General Assembly Announces Redistricting Hearing Schedule

By Andy Jackson
The General Assembly announced that they will host 13 public hearings as part of the redistricting process. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, 6:00 p.m. Forsyth Technical Community College, 4:00 p.m. Elizabeth City State University, 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15. Durham Technical Community College, 6:00 p.m. Nash Community College, 5:00...

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation.

