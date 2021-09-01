General Assembly Announces Redistricting Hearing Schedule

Image source: Screenshot from Facebook of kids enjoying themselves recently at Fairwood Lanes Bowling Center in Roanoke Rapids. The owners of Fairwood Lanes were among the many, many business owners victimized by Gov. Roy Cooper’s arbitrary shutdown orders. Bowling alleys sued and won the right to reopen on July 7, 2020, but a week later the N.C. Supreme Court backed the governor’s desire to keep them closed. Not till September 4, 2020, did Cooper allow bowling alleys to do any business at all, and barely that, at 30% capacity. It wasn’t until February 26, 2021, that Cooper allowed them open at 50% capacity; they were allowed 75% capacity starting March 26, 2021; and they were finally allowed to behave as normal businesses again on May 14, 2021. What is not and must never be normal is people in a state such as North Carolina with such a strongly, clearly worded Article II, Section 1 in their State Constitution — “The legislative power of the State shall be vested in the General Assembly, which shall consist of a Senate and a House of Representatives” — tossing about such a phrase as “the governor allowed” businesses to conduct business as usual.