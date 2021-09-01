Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Member Info for Sipp-It

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

( houses will need grants to improve insulation and windows are a definite because of the cost of using. electricity for the pumps etc ) I have offloaded some Pfd and looking for a home for it , this share could see feeding frenzy when it all kicks off .

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Electricity#Heat Pump#Good Luck#Insulation#Member Info For Sipp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Georgia, According To The Farmers Almanac

It’s about that time again, Georgians – the time where we decide if we’re cranking out the winter garb or the umbrellas. The Farmers’ Almanac just released their winter predictions in Georgia for 2021 and it might surprise you with what’s in store. While the humidity and heat are still a hindrance for anyone in the south right now, don’t worry, it won’t be lasting long. Do you find reprieve in thinking about winter so soon? Or does it chill you to the bone to know what’ll be coming in the next few months? Take a look at what the Farmers’ Almanac is saying we should expect in Georgia this winter.
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Good Times Restaurants thanks Bad Daddy’s staff with extended holiday

DENVER – Good Times Restaurants is showing its appreciation for employees by designating Tuesday, Sept. 7, as “Bad Daddy’s Labor Day!”. The company is giving employees of the gourmet burger bar the day off to thank them for their work. In addition, Good Times Restaurants will roll out more benefits, holiday bonuses and pay structure for both Bad Daddy’s and its quick service brand – Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee

The winter season in Tennessee can be a bit of a beast, especially since the state can’t seem to make up its mind from day to day. This year, however, the new publication of the Farmers’ Almanac seems to indicate that the winter season is going to be a bit more consistent than we may […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: Parsley Box loss deepens on expenses; Boku profit up

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Parsley Box Group PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based cupboard stored meals firm - Pretax loss widens in first half of 2021 to GBP5.4 million from GBP1.0 million a year prior. Revenue increases to GBP14.0 million from GBP11.1 million. Marketing expenses rose to GBP4.9 million from GBP2.4 million, while IPO expenses knocked off GBP1.1 million in a ounce-off payment. No dividend was declared, unchanged from last year. "Higher price point and new product range expected to deliver further growth in second half 2021," says company.
EconomyLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Panther Metals Australian subsidiary readies ASX listing

Panther Metals PLC - Isle of Man-based company focused on mineral exploration in Canada and Australia - Australian subsidiary Panther Metals Ltd appoints Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Ltd and Kerr Allan Financial Ltd as joint lead managers for listing on Australian Securities Exchange. Panther Metals Ltd raises AUD300,000 to fund listing, consequently reducing Panther Metals PLC interest to 77% from 89%.
EconomyLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Victoria growth continues; Renew to beat consensus

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Victoria PLC - flooring company - Says trading continues to be solid, with consumers continuing to invest in their homes and commercial demand for flooring returning. Year-to-date, revenue is 70% ahead of the same period last year and more than 50% ahead of the same period in 2019. This is despite the extended and on-going lockdowns in Australia, that have hurt sales in that division, which makes up 15% of Victoria's revenue. The company says it continues to be involved in active negotiations on several high quality, value-creating acquisition opportunities, and has the capital in place to execute on them.
BusinessLife Style Extra

BP invests EUR10 million in ryd to expand digital payment options

(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Tuesday said it is investing EUR10 million in Europe's in-car digital payments provider ryd. ryd offers a convenient single digital payment solution for drivers, for services such as fuel purchases, electric vehicle charging and car washing, via its app or through integration with smart car systems.
Public Safetyinternationalinvestment.net

£32m of financial fraud stopped in first half of 2021

Banks, building societies and Post Offices worked with the Police to prevent £32m of fraud in the first half of 2021, according to new figures from UK Finance. This is up 65% compared to the same period in 2020, pointing to a surge in activity from scammers targeting vulnerable savers during the pandemic.
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: AfriTin's lithium discovery may boost future revenues

AfriTin Mining Ltd - African tin mining company which operates the Uis tin mine in Namibia - Says preliminary results from lithium beneficiation test work indicate "substantial upgrade potential". Annouunces the start of an 8,000 metre lithium and tantalum exploration drilling programme over the next 12 months. Notes that the presence of tantalum and lithium oxide mineralisation within the V1 & V2 ore body creates an opportunity for the development of additional revenue streams to the company's tin concentrate product.
Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Creo Medical shareholders approve placing and open offer

Creo Medical Group PLC - medical device company - Shareholders approve raise of GBP31.3 million from placing at 182.5 pence and further GBP5.1 million from "significantly oversubscribed" open offer, which was carried out on basis of one open offer share for every 58 existing shares held. Will issue 19.9 million...
EducationLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: GCP Student Living shareholders approve takeover by Gemini

GCP Student Living PLC - company which invests in student accommodation - Says majority of shareholders voted to approve its takeover by Gemini Jersey JV LP at the court meeting. The acquisition is currently expected to become effective during the fourth quarter of 2021. Current stock price: 211.61 pence. Year-to-date...
Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Omega Diagnostics awaits approval for home use of Visitect

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC - medical diagnostics company - Says all of the supporting data and documentation relating to its submission for CE marking for self-test use for the Visitect Covid-19 antigen test have been filed. The submission process has been running in parallel with the usability study conducted by Ulster University since mid-July and the conclusion of the Ulster study was the final step in this process. The test is already CE marked for professional-use and once approved would allow the test to be sold in Europe for home-use as well.
MarketsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: MetalNRG continues development of GoldRidge project

MetalNRG PLC - natural resources investing company - Makes progress at its GoldRidge gold project in Arizona. The company notes the project appears to offer a "considerable larger" opportunity than previously anticipated and the work completed to date by the company's geologist Bart Stryhas confirms that the area has been under explored and under developed with solid indicators of mineralisation throughout the property.
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Cambria Automobiles takeover offer gets extended

Cambria Automobiles PLC - franchised motor retailer - Says just under 75% of shareholders accept takeover offer from Cambria Bidco Ltd. As such, Bidco requires acceptances of the offer in relation to a further 241,141 Cambria shares, so that the aggregate acceptances "would be no less than" 75% of Cambria's issued share capital. This would enable Bidco's offer to become or be declared unconditional in all respects. Offer will remain open for acceptance until 1300 BST on Friday.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Coupon Payment Announcement

(incorporated with limited liability in England and Wales with registration number 12061165) ZP Secured Direct Lending Plc - Coupon Payment Announcement. ZP Secured Direct Lending Plc 8.00% Bonds due 2024 (ISIN: GB00BJV2L158) (the "Bonds") The Issuer is pleased to announce that it has paid a coupon to bondholders due on...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

BP Regulatory News (BP.)

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 6th September 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 7,225,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 August 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy