Member Info for Sipp-It

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Victoria PLC - flooring company - Says trading continues to be solid, with consumers continuing to invest in their homes and commercial demand for flooring returning. Year-to-date, revenue is 70% ahead of the same period last year and more than 50% ahead of the same period in 2019. This is despite the extended and on-going lockdowns in Australia, that have hurt sales in that division, which makes up 15% of Victoria's revenue. The company says it continues to be involved in active negotiations on several high quality, value-creating acquisition opportunities, and has the capital in place to execute on them.
Comments / 0