Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula PaddleHeads add Another Fireworks Night to the Schedule

By Ryan Nelson
Posted by 
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The countdown is on for PaddleHeads baseball. The regular season is about to come to a close - but we already know the team will participate in the playoffs thanks to an awesome run that saw them have the best record in the league through the first half of the season. And there's still a lot of fun to be had at the ballpark this week and next as we hit the final six games of the season. You can still take part in promotional nights that include PRIDE Night, Sports Trivia, Woof Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, and a Fireworks extravaganza. Actually, let's make that TWO FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZAS!

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
969
Followers
3K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missoula Paddleheads#Baseball#Weather#Firework#Night Games#Paddleheads#The Paddleheads Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

You Will Not Believe This Montana Grizzly Football Score

They are often referred to "money" or "payday" games. A smaller football program travels to a college powerhouse and pads the school's bank account. Is the expectation to win a game like that? Sure, you want to believe you can. But history will tell you it's rare when a Football Championship Subdivision team knocks off a Top-20 Football Bowl Subdivision team. How rare? It had happened five times in college football history.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

National Award Named in Popular Montana Grizzly Broadcaster’s Honor

My first radio job oh-so-many years ago was at the station where this gentleman was already working. I'm proud to still call him a good friend. While it's been a long time since he was behind a Griz microphone, many Montana Grizzly fans know the name Bill Schwanke. Bill covered nearly 280 Grizzly football games, along with close to 650 basketball games from 1971 - 1993. A consummate professional who was always super-prepared, Bill shared his passion for UM athletics with the loyal Griz Nation listeners.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Band Cancels Missoula and Bozeman Shows Due to Montana COVID Rule

It feels like we're teetering on the edge of things totally blowing up again when it comes to live events being able to be held. The daily number of COVID cases for Montana alone are at numbers we haven't seen since the end of last year. Schools are requiring masks, companies across the country are requiring them, and I've noticed an increase in the number of store employees and customers that are wearing masks again. It was a welcome sight when concerts and events with crowds made their return in the earlier part of the year. But Are we going to take a major step backwards and see more events shut down as the weather changes and indoor crowds are frowned upon?
NBAPosted by
Alt 101.5

NBA Champion Officially Becomes Enrolled Tribal Member

The photo above was taken by photographer Kenneth Hawk. NBA Champion, Kyrie Irving, is now officially an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Tribe of the Dakotas. According to a post by professional powwow MC, Whitney Rencountre, the NBA MVP visited the Black Hills and the Oglala Lakota Nation on Thursday, before he traveled to Standing Rock Lakota/Dakota Tribal Headquarters. Kyrie's late mother is from the area and was a member of the Standing Rock Tribe, and Thursday, he received approval for tribal enrollment. The post says he also received his Lakota name, H'e La, Little Mountain, and there is no doubt this special ceremony would have brought great joy to his mother.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Score a Free Beanie at Blaze Night at the Ballpark

We're getting ready for Blaze night at the Ballpark with our Missoula PaddleHeads and you know we're hookin' up freebies. Outside of, maybe, fireworks night, this will be the best game of the season as the first 750 people through the gate will get a Blaze beanie, just in time for fall! We've been taunting KC, telling him if he's not there he doesn't get one, because he'll be in Helena that night. I guess that leaves me to throw out the first pitch, huh? I pitch better than him anyway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy