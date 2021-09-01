Missoula PaddleHeads add Another Fireworks Night to the Schedule

It feels like we're teetering on the edge of things totally blowing up again when it comes to live events being able to be held. The daily number of COVID cases for Montana alone are at numbers we haven't seen since the end of last year. Schools are requiring masks, companies across the country are requiring them, and I've noticed an increase in the number of store employees and customers that are wearing masks again. It was a welcome sight when concerts and events with crowds made their return in the earlier part of the year. But Are we going to take a major step backwards and see more events shut down as the weather changes and indoor crowds are frowned upon?