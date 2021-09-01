Cancel
WHAT THE TECH? Getting the best from your TV for football season

By Jamey Tucker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball season is here again and lots of people (myself included) will spend hours on the couch watching the games. As good as 4k televisions are out of the box they can provide a much clearer picture to where it's almost like being in the stadium. Maybe even better. But...

The best PS5 headsets: Get better sound from your favorite new console

Killer audio is the unsung hero of the PlayStation 5. Sony’s new console features a host of incredible upgrades — sharper visuals, improved framerates, an SSD that dramatically cuts down on load times, and a new DualSense controller with enhanced haptic feedback. One of my favorites, though, is the console’s Tempest audio technology, which imbues your headset with 3D spatial audio, or virtual surround sound that can simulate sounds coming from above or below you, in addition to all around. Tempest is only compatible with headphones and headsets, so to get the most out of your games, even single-player experiences, you’ll want to play with headphones or a gaming headset. (Tempest compatibility for TV speakers is currently in beta). Between that and the fact that a headset is the easiest way to chat with friends and other players, finding the best PS5 headset for you is crucial to getting the most out of the experience.
Last Chance To Get Deals on the Best Tech Gear for Back to School From Amazon

These days, the right tech makes a difference when it comes to being successful in school. Beyond being required for remote learning, the right school laptop and accessories make it easy to take notes, study, stay in touch with friends and family, and -- of course -- to watch the latest TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu and more once the school day has ended.
How to Stream TV for Free on Roku

Here's a fact: You don't need to pay a monthly fee to stream great shows and movies on your TV, thanks to Roku. For the uninitiated, Roku is an easy-to-use, digital streaming platform that features just about every subscription streaming service available, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and many more. There are also a number of apps filled with television shows and movies you can watch for free. The selection includes classic television (Star Trek, Degrassi) and modern television (CSI, Survivor, Black-ish), plus plenty of great movies, such as The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. You can even catch some free Roku originals, such as The Demi Lovato Show.
What the Tech: Hide apps from the home screen

Parents who are trying to monitor their child’s smartphone use have to deal with one trick after the other. When it comes to technology, kids are very smart. So, if you’ve banned certain apps from your child’s phone they could be hind them from you. Jamey Tucker shows us how.
Hundreds of New Movies Coming to Sky Q, NOW and Roku Players

Few new shows and movies to watch? Don’t worry, Roku is behind you. The streaming platform, which is available in standalone set-top boxes built into select Smart TVs, as well as Sky Q and NOW, has added 17 new content sources to its free-to-watch channel, called The Roku Channel. With...
The Four Most Awesome Games We Played at BitSummit 2021 in Japan

BitSummit 2021 is finally here and it’s gathered plenty of great creations despite being a smaller affair this year. For those not already in the know, BitSummit is a convention meant especially for independent game makers. While there are recognizable publishing umbrellas like Devolver Digital present, most of what one finds here are virtually unknown titles from much smaller operations. It’s kind of a shame that these games aren’t more widely known because they’ve all been a blast to try. Here are a few of the highlights from the show floor:
Classic Game Boy Titles Reportedly To Rock Switch Online Soon

The original Nintendo Game Boy and its follow-up Game Boy Color weren't the first portable video games. However, they were incredibly successful and spawned many successful franchises, like Pokemon and Super Mario Land. For millions of Gen X and Millennial gamers, it was their first exposure to the wonders of video games. Soon, if rumors pan out to be true, many of those titles will make their way to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
Play 28 mini-games on your Chromebook with no download thanks to Gamesnacks

Are you rocking a Chromebook with lower-end specs, or just have some time to kill in between tasks? Do you have restricted free space available on your device for any number of reasons? Well, I’ve got just the solution for you! (okay, I’ll end the infomercial tone now) Gamesnacks, bite-sized HTML5 games published by Google’s own in-house incubator, Area 120, made 28 titles available directly through the browser earlier this year for your enjoyment. I think that with the massive selection on offer in the Google Play Store, it’s easy to forget about those golden nuggets the company has baked directly into their OS, so I wanted to bring them to your attention today.
Pokémon TV and Sonic Colors join this week’s eShop roundup

As a new week dawns, it’s time to reveal the latest games to hit the Nintendo Switch eShop. This week’s big hitters are the Ultimate version of the acclaimed Sonic Colors along with a new feature known as Pokémon TV. This new app boasts hours of Pokémon content, from full seasons of the main series to TCG comps, and much more.
Free-To-Play: How Part of the Game Industry Might Change Soon

Back in the days, free was not something we heard very often when it came to video games. There were free demos and betas but that was about it, no full releases were ever available to download like we have now. Over the last few years, things have changed though....
Update – Every Apple Arcade Game of 2021 Played and Rated

The best thing about Apple Arcade is that there are just so many games to sink your teeth into. The worst thing about Apple Arcade is that there isn’t enough time in the day to take a bite out of all of the games on offer. Which is why we’ve created this list breaking down what you can expect from every new game to hit Apple’s subscription gaming service this year.
5 high tech tools to improve performance this football season

Fall means football season is finally here! The team is practicing diligently, and family and friends are ready to cheer them on. Putting in the extra work conditions a player for a winning season. Here are five high tech gadgets that can help athletes improve their performance:. Smart Fan. Training...
Prep your TV for football

As good as 4k televisions are out of the box they can provide a much clearer picture to where it's almost like being in the stadium. Maybe even better. But you'll need to make a few tweaks in your TV's settings menu.
What the Tech: Optimize your TV

The college football season kicks off this weekend and before you settle in to watch your favorite team, you might want to do some pre-season work on your television. To avoid making mistakes when it comes to your TV settings, Jamey Tucker shows us a few ways to make sure you’re looking at the best picture.

