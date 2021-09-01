WHAT THE TECH? Getting the best from your TV for football season

Killer audio is the unsung hero of the PlayStation 5. Sony’s new console features a host of incredible upgrades — sharper visuals, improved framerates, an SSD that dramatically cuts down on load times, and a new DualSense controller with enhanced haptic feedback. One of my favorites, though, is the console’s Tempest audio technology, which imbues your headset with 3D spatial audio, or virtual surround sound that can simulate sounds coming from above or below you, in addition to all around. Tempest is only compatible with headphones and headsets, so to get the most out of your games, even single-player experiences, you’ll want to play with headphones or a gaming headset. (Tempest compatibility for TV speakers is currently in beta). Between that and the fact that a headset is the easiest way to chat with friends and other players, finding the best PS5 headset for you is crucial to getting the most out of the experience.