Over the past month or so, Twitch streamers have been seeing a worrying rise in hate raids, where bot accounts fill someone's chat with hateful slurs, Nazi imagery, and sometimes their real-life information. Twitch's inactivity towards stopping this is causing streamers and their viewers to take A Day Off Twitch in hopes of getting Twitch to better support the marginalized streamers who often get targeted and provide better moderation tools. One frequent raid victim, a black streamer named RekItRaven, told The Verge that she started the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter because "I'm tired of having to fight to exist on a platform that says they're diverse and inclusive but remained silent to the pleas of marginalized creators asking for more protections from hate raids."