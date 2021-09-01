Cancel
Texas State

Texas school temporarily closes after two teachers die from COVID-19 in a week

By Ivana Saric
 5 days ago
A school in Texas closed for the rest of the week on Tuesday after two teachers died from COVID-19 within a week, the Waco Tribune-Herald reports. State of play: The campus at Connally Junior High School won't open until after Labor Day for deep sanitation, after sixth-grade social studies teacher Natalia Chansler died on Aug. 28, having notified the school three days earlier that she tested positive for COVID-19.

