After two years, the wait is over for the young, extremely successful Billie Eilish to release her new album, “Happier Than Ever.” Eilish has become a staple in pop culture when it comes to her daring music and outlandish street style. Whether it be on stage, in the studio, or on the red carpet, Billie has proven that she does things in her own unique way, which has landed her as a multi-millionaire and seven-time Grammy Award winner at just 19 years old. Billie’s new album captures the inner monologue of becoming a woman as she transforms the way people view her.