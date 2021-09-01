Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

All of the performances from the first semi-final of ‘America’s Got Talent’ can be seen here.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the performances from the first semi-final of ‘America’s Got Talent’ can be seen here. Last night (Tuesday, August 31), America’s Got Talent held its first semifinal, with the highly anticipated results program taking place tonight (Wednesday, September 1). The remaining 11 performers will compete for a spot in the final in the second round of semis next week (Tuesday, September 7).

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Madilyn Bailey
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Got Talent#The Dolby Theatre Stage#World Taekwondo Demo Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 31 acts include Jimmie Herrod, World Taekwondo …

Who’s performing tonight (August 31) on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16? Two memorable Golden Buzzers numbers among the first group of “AGT” semifinalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre: powerhouse singer Jimmie Herrod (pushed by Sofia Vergara) and martial arts group World Taekwondo Demo. Team (pushed by Terry Crews). The two-hour live performance episode begins Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. SEEEverything you need to know about season 16 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Jimmie earned his Golden Buzzer in the auditions with a performance of “Tomorrow” from “Annie” (despite Simon Cowell warning him it was his least...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

How America's Got Talent's Teen Aerialist Aidan Bryant Performs Dangerous Acts Without A Safety Net

America's Got Talent is officially heading into the semi-finals of Season 16 after three weeks of quarterfinals to narrow down the remaining pool of competitors in the running for the $1 million and Las Vegas stage show. One of the most notable performers who still has a shot at the top prize is 16-year-old Aidan Bryant, a self-trained aerialist whose acrobatic acts in AGT without a net so far have been just as dangerous as they look. The star explained how he prepares, and that's not all.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

‘America’s Got Talent’: Storm Large wins ‘Wildcard’ vote, but her performance underwhelms judges

On Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” episode, viewers found out early that Portland-based singer Storm Large had won the “Wildcard” vote. That meant she prevailed over four other acts who performed on “AGT: America’s Wildcard,” a special that streamed on Peacock earlier this month. Clearly, fans liked Large enough to go to Twitter and vote for her to claim a spot on the live “America’s Got Talent” quarterfinals shows.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent’ fans outraged over Peter Rosalita’s shocking elimination [POLL RESULTS]

Peter Rosalita was one of the front-runners to win “America’s Got Talent” Season 16, which makes his elimination this week all the more shocking. The 10-year-old singer was ousted during the Semifinals 1 results show alongside sound effects artist Michael Winslow, wildcard dancers Beyond Belief Dance Company, singer Tory Vagasy, singer Madilyn Bailey and singing group Korean Soul. Of this sextet, our readers voted in our recent poll that Peter was most robbed of a shot of making into the finals. In fact, the vote wasn’t even close. Here are the complete poll results: 59% — Peter Rosalita 22% — Michael Winslow 8% —...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

‘America’s Got Talent’: Portland’s Jimmie Herrod sings for viewer votes in semifinals Tuesday

Last week, “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 viewers saw the disappointing news that Portland-based singer Storm Large didn’t make it through to the semifinals. But local audiences still have a singer to root for. Jimmie Herrod, who, like Large, has performed with the Portland-based band Pink Martini, will perform in Tuesday night’s first “America’s Got Talent” semifinals episode.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde replaced by wildcard singer Storm Large

On August 2, “America’s Got Talent” fans were saddened to learn that Nightbirde, Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer and one of the front-runners to win Season 16, had to withdraw from the competition because of her battle with cancer. “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” she wrote at the time. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season.” Since the “AGT” producers had already planned on Nightbirde taking up one of the Top...
TV Showstalentrecap.com

Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ Desperately Needs to Bring Back Judge Cuts

For two consecutive weeks, the America’s Got Talent live shows have been a serious disappointment. Even though the first week was not the best, it still was a step above the live acts we have seen recently. A majority of the acts have crumbled on the stage in front of live audiences. Is the absence of Judge Cuts to blame for the underwhelming live shows?
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

‘America’s Got Talent’: Portland’s Storm Large learns if she’s headed to semifinals

On “America’s Got Talent” Season 16, Portland-based singer Storm Large has demonstrated what a talented performer she is. Her initial audition brought praise from judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Large won the most Twitter votes from fans after she performed with four other acts on “AGT: America’s Wildcard,” a special that streamed on Peacock earlier this month. Her “Wildcard” victory earned her a spot in the quarterfinals episode that aired Tuesday.
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

Who Will Win America’s Got Talent 2021? After Watching Every Episode and Speaking to the Judges, Here Are Our Predictions

If history is any indicator of who will win America’s Got Talent season 16, the title and the $1 million prize will go to either a singer or a magician, and most likely one of the Golden Buzzers, as history also demonstrates that every year except one since its introduction six seasons ago, a Golden Buzzer has won the competition. Season 13 when magician Shim Lim won is the exception, but in so saying, he was a magic man!
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch America's Got Talent's 10-Year-Old Peter Rosalita Belt Whitney Houston, And Which Diva He Wants To Cover Next

Spoilers ahead for the August 10 episode of America's Got Talent on NBC!. Season 16 of America's Got Talent has officially moved into the quarterfinals stage of competition, which means that the fates of the competitors now lie in the hands of voters. The twelve performers who hit the stage on August 10 also faced the challenge of performing live for the first time in Season 16, but they all rose to the occasion, including – and perhaps especially – 10-year-old Peter Rosalita, who belted Whitney Houston for audiences. And according to Rosalita, he already has plans for the next diva he wants to cover!

Comments / 0

Community Policy