Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Reddit banned an anti-vaccine, anti-mask community after 135 of its biggest forums protested

By Heather Schlitz
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykOGr_0bjpLXRY00
Reddit bans a subreddit that often spreads COVID-19 misinformation.

Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Reddit banned the subreddit r/NoNewNormal after 135 subreddits launched a protest.
  • The subreddit was a source of misinformation about COVID-19, masks, and vaccines.
  • r/NoNewNormal was banned for intruding into COVID-related discussions on other subreddits.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it banned the subreddit r/NoNewNormal , known for its anti-vax and anti-mask content, after 135 other subreddits protested the company's refusal to ban COVID-19 disinformation.

An admin post on r/Security stated that r/NoNewNormal was banned for brigading - or intruding onto discussions on other subreddits about COVID-19 and related topics, often to harass users. The subreddit was connected to 80 "brigades."

Reddit also stated that the company will create a new reporting feature that will allow moderators to more easily tell the company when they see "community interference."

54 other subreddits were also "quarantined," meaning users see a warning before entering the subreddit and the subreddit's content won't be featured on the Reddit homepage. Though r/NoNewNormal has been quarantined since early August and had recieved warnings from moderators, the subreddit's behavior didn't budge.

Reddit's CEO had previously said that Reddit should be a place for open discussion, drawing criticism for allowing dangerous misinformation to spread during a pandemic, leading some of the biggest subreddits to protest.

Subreddits such as r/Futurology and r/pokemongo decided to "go dark" and block non-members from joining or viewing the subreddit's content in protest of Reddit's reluctance to ban disinformation. Many specifically called out r/NoNewNormal as a source of misinformation that should be shut down.

" Weaponized misinformation is a key problem shaping our Future . Reddit won't enforce their policies against misinformation, brigading, and spamming. Misinformation subreddits such as NoNewNormal and r/conspiracy must be shut down. People are dying from misinformation," the moderators of r/Futurology wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Business Insider

Business Insider

225K+
Followers
15K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Getty Images Reddit#R Nonewnormal#Covid#R Futurology#R Pokemongo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.
InternetCNN

Reddit takes action against groups spreading Covid misinformation

(CNN Business) — After days of controversy over its decision not to crack down on misinformation about Covid-19, Reddit is somewhat backtracking, taking action against dozens of its groups known as "subreddits." The social media site on Wednesday banned one prominent subreddit called r/NoNewNormal, which described itself as hosting a...
InternetPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Zuckerberg Keeps Mum on How Many Facebook Users Engaged With COVID-19 Disinfo

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined to reveal how many users engaged with posts that contained false information about the coronavirus in a Wednesday interview with Gayle King. Zuckerberg claimed the social network had removed 18 million posts that contained false information about COVID-19 but declined to share how many of the site’s nearly three billion users liked or shared the information.
InternetPosted by
Vice

Reddit Just Banned One of the Biggest Subreddits for COVID-19 Misinformation

A week after its CEO said that COVID misinformation wasn’t much of a problem on the site, Reddit has reversed course and banned r/NoNewNormal, a subreddit it said was responsible for massive amounts of COVID-19 misinformation on the site. In addition, Reddit said it had quarantined 54 additional subreddits and was building new tools to help moderators fight the spread of disinformation.
Internetwearebreakingnews.com

Facebook Removes Network Of Russian Accounts That Sought To Promote Anti-vaccine Propaganda | Voice Of America

Facebook reported Tuesday that it had removed a network of accounts from Russia that was linked to a marketing company that aimed to recruit influencers to push anti-vaccine content. The social media company said it had banned accounts connected to Fazze, a UK-registered subsidiary of AdNow marketing firm, which primarily operated from Russia, for violating its policy against foreign interference. Facebook said the campaign used its platforms primarily to target audiences in India, Latin America and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Company researchers called the campaign a “disinformation laundry,” creating misleading articles and petitions on forums such as Reddit, Medium, and Change.org, and using fake accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to amplify the content. USA Facebook anti-disinformation tools Facebook strengthens its tools to combat misinformation. John F. Burnett reports from Voice of America in Washington, DC Facebook said that while most of the campaign failed, it appeared to be intended to involve paid influencers and these posts attracted “some limited attention.” False claims and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines have proliferated on social media sites in recent months. Major tech firms like Facebook have come under fire from US lawmakers and the administration of President Joe Biden, who say the spread of lies online about vaccines is making it harder to fight the pandemic. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
Internettennesseestar.com

Twitter Enlists Users to Flag ‘Misleading’ Tweets as Part of Misinformation Crackdown

Twitter announced Tuesday it will test a feature allowing users to report tweets they believe are misleading, as the company cracks down on alleged misinformation. Users in the U.S., South Korea, and Australia will be able to select the “It’s Misleading” option when reporting a tweet, the company announced Tuesday. The social media platform said it may not take direct action on each flagged tweet, but will use the reports to identify misinformation trends.
InternetPosted by
AFP

Twitter allows some users to flag 'misleading' content

Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic. "We're testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said from its safety and security account. Starting Tuesday, a button would be visible to some users from the United States, South Korea and Australia to choose "it's misleading" after clicking "report tweet." Users can then be more specific, flagging the misleading tweet as potentially containing misinformation about "health," "politics" and "other."
InternetSFGate

Twitter Is Asking Users to Flag Misinformation, Including About COVID and Elections

Twitter is turning to the wisdom of crowds for help in curbing misinformation on the social network. On Tuesday, Twitter announced that is launching the test of a new feature that will let users report posts that “seem misleading,” in the same way it lets people report spam and tweets that are abusive or harmful, or express “intentions of self-harm or suicide.”
Video GamesIGN

Twitch Streamers Organise Boycott in Protest at Hate Raids

Twitch streamers are organizing a boycott of the platform in protest at hate raids that have been affecting marginalized streamers across the site for some time now, and inaction from Twitch on preventing them. On September 1, a number of streamers are set to go on strike across the platform...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pokémon Go subreddit goes private to protest Reddit’s inaction toward spread of misinformation related to COVID

The Pokémon Go subreddit has switched itself to private in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 misinformation and Reddit’s lackluster response. When pandemic discussions increased on the subreddit, users from conspiracy-minded subreddits like NoNewNormal and (the aptly-named) Conspiracy entered the conversation, turning the discussion away from Pokémon Go and toward false information about the virus, vaccines, and the pandemic as a whole, Kotaku reports.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Many of Reddit’s biggest forums ‘close’ in major protest against misinformation policy

Many of Reddit’s biggest forums have “closed” themselves in protest against the site’s misinformation policy.More than 100 subreddits – including two that each have more than 10 million subscribers – have made themselves private, meaning that they can only be seen by members.The move is part of a protest against Reddit’s management and its policy towards misinformation on the coronavirus.Last week, Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman rejected users’ pleas to explicitly ban posts that spread false information about covid. He said that the site values “dissent” and that he aimed to make the site a place for “open and authentic discussion and...
InternetCNN

Reddit turns down moderators who want action on Covid misinformation

New York (CNN Business) — Reddit, the sprawling social media site known for its community-guided ethos, rejected a plea from moderators of a pro-vaccine forum to do more to combat Covid-19 misinformation. Instead, Reddit doubled down on a well-worn "open forum" argument that has practically become a Silicon Valley cliche.
Video GamesWired

Twitch And Reddit Protests May Be Only the Beginning

How much power do users have to influence the ways tech companies govern their platforms? This week, prominent Twitch and Reddit users separately coordinated two platform-shaking actions with the goal of making the digital spaces they work and play in safer. In the latter case, at least, it appears they've already seen results.
InternetInternational Business Times

130 Subreddits With 10 Million Users Go Private Over Reddit’s COVID-19 ‘Misinformation Handling’

At least 130 subreddits with almost 10 million users have gone private to protest against Reddit’s alleged mishandling of COVID-19 misinformation. In response to the protests, the company announced Wednesday that it took several actions, including banning a community, widely regarded as a hub for anti-vaxxers and antimaskers to congregate, for breaking the platform’s “brigading rules.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy