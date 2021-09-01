LISTEN: John Carlson Show, Sept.1--8am hour

8am hour -- Pres. Biden's latest Afghanistan speech goes so poorly that his spokeswoman jumps out to field media questions, a group of CA school students are still stuck in Afghanistan, how the Taliban reacted to a message to evacuate the American students, progressive Democratic Congressman wants term limits on...wait for it...Supreme Court justices, can someone translate this post by a Kshama Sawant acolyte in Seattle?, lots of media hype about climate change making Hurricane Ida more powerful but is it accurate? GUEST: UW Atmospheric Sciences professor, Cliff Mass, assess the media claims about Hurricane Ida and the latest big CA wildfire (south Lake Tahoe's Caldor Fire), says the scientists' claims about rapid re-intensification pre-date most scientific talk about climate change, says the Caldor fire is in an area where forests haven't been thinned or managed at all.