Seattle, WA

LISTEN: John Carlson Show, Sept.1--8am hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article8am hour -- Pres. Biden's latest Afghanistan speech goes so poorly that his spokeswoman jumps out to field media questions, a group of CA school students are still stuck in Afghanistan, how the Taliban reacted to a message to evacuate the American students, progressive Democratic Congressman wants term limits on...wait for it...Supreme Court justices, can someone translate this post by a Kshama Sawant acolyte in Seattle?, lots of media hype about climate change making Hurricane Ida more powerful but is it accurate? GUEST: UW Atmospheric Sciences professor, Cliff Mass, assess the media claims about Hurricane Ida and the latest big CA wildfire (south Lake Tahoe's Caldor Fire), says the scientists' claims about rapid re-intensification pre-date most scientific talk about climate change, says the Caldor fire is in an area where forests haven't been thinned or managed at all.

kvi.com

