Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos’ top priority: breaking out of their September swoon

By ARNIE STAPLETON
dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It took until October each of the last two seasons for the Denver Broncos to get into the win column. A faster start is the top priority for a team that sports more talent, better depth and a relatively soft September schedule. The team’s 0-7 September record...

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swoon#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Gm#Giants#Jaguars#Jets#Ir#Ojemudia#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Cam Newton cut: 5 possible landing spots for veteran quarterback

The New England Patriots’ releasing Cam Newton shocked the NFL world on Tuesday as teams around the league began to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the start of the season. Newton is still a viable quarterback option for any team. He was thrust into a completely...
NFLYardbarker

Projecting the first loss of every NFL team

The Cardinals come into the season with high hopes but are also early underdogs at Tennessee. The A.J. Brown/Julio Jones combo has a chance to exploit Arizona's cornerback weakness early, while also keeping the fearsome pass rush of Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt honest due to Derrick Henry's ability to run the ball.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trade ideas with the Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have quite a few connections, and the Broncos should leverage that and engage in a trade or two with the team. I for, one, am not tired of writing about trade scenarios using different teams. NFL trades are fun, and the Broncos should, as I have said before, continue to try and improve the team.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana RB signed by Denver Broncos

Just a week after being cut by the Saints, former Indiana running back Stevie Scott has found a new home. The Broncos announced Monday the team signed Scott. This is his second team already in his pro career, which began as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He will wear No. 32.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Is Bryce Callahan on his way out?

Denver Broncos, Bryce Callahan (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) As the Denver Broncos continue the process of trimming down to a 53-man roster, could Bryce Callahan be one of the casualties?. As we typically do, the Predominantly Orange gang engages in debate all the time in our Slack channels. One of...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Broncos 17, Rams 12: Top 5 Observations

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay continued to follow a familiar blueprint from seasons past, as none of the projected starters saw the field in the 17-12 preseason finale loss to the Denver Broncos. Hours before kickoff, Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis was put in COVID-19 protocol and missed...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Breaking down the Broncos' initial 2021 53-man roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - After an offseason worth of work and three preseason contests, the Broncos' initial 53-man roster is here. And as always, it is subject to change. Over the coming days, the Broncos could claim players off waivers, execute additional trades or place players on injured reserve. Any of those moves could reconfigure the structure of this roster, one that seems as strong as it has been in years.
NFLPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

September 11 Remembered: The Broncos and The NY Football Giants

On September 10, 2001, the Denver Broncos played their first regular-season game at the new Invesco Field; the next day, the world changed. The New York Football Giants lost in front of America to the Broncos on Monday Night Football on September 10, 2001; the following day, Tuesday, September 11, 2001, all of America's eyes were on New York City itself, as terrorist attacks leveled the Twin Towers.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

The Denver Broncos are one of the most interesting teams in the AFC, if not the entire league entering this season. Teddy Bridgewater was named the starting quarterback for this season in a move that basically tells us the Drew Lock experiment is coming to a close. The former second round pick lost his job to the journeyman in Bridgewater.
NFLKRQE News 13

Can the Broncos avoid the September blues?

Englewood, CO (KDVR) – The month of September hasn’t been kind to the Denver Broncos, losing all of their opening month games in the past two seasons after going 2-2 in 2018. “It’s not a secret, we suck in September,” said defensive end Shelby Harris. Winless in the last eight...
NFLMile High Report

Top candidates for the Broncos practice squad

The Denver Broncos began releasing players on Monday to get down to the final 53-man roster. A total of 15 players were waived yesterday and plenty more will be coming today. Any of the waived players could be good candidates for the practice squad, but these are the players from Monday’s cut list that I would like to see given a hard look for the practice squad.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: 5 worst moves on the final 53-man roster

The Denver Broncos’ roster is set at 53 players. Although there could certainly be some tinkering, what are the worst moves the team made to get there?. The Denver Broncos have finalized their 53-man roster, at least for the time being, after setting an initial roster then making a handful of moves the next day. The team, at the time of this writing, is now comprised of the 53 active roster players plus a 15-player practice squad with one practice squad spot open.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

The top moments from 'Behind the Broncos: Training Camp'

After "Behind the Broncos: No Shortcuts" took you through the Broncos' draft process this spring, the series is back to give you a look at the team's 2021 training camp. And unlike in the spring, you don't have to wait to see any of the interviews or behind-the-scenes moments; it's all here in one expanded episode.
NFLdailyjournal.net

Broncos’ secondary has gone from weakness to strength in ’21

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — George Paton inherited a snakebitten secondary when he succeeded John Elway as the Denver Broncos general manager last winter. Now, it’s the Broncos’ biggest strength heading into their opener at the Meadowlands against the New York Giants on Sunday. The Broncos stumbled to another losing season in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy