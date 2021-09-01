FEMA Providing Federal Funding For COVID Funerals

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats continue to urge Governor Kim Reynolds to let local school districts with rising COVID cases require face coverings to try to stop the spread of the virus. Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Iowa City said, “If we learned anything about the fight against COVIDd-19, it’s that one-size-fits-all policies don’t work.” The latest numbers show Iowans under age 18 account for 22 percent of the cases confirmed in the past week. Reynolds said the law she signed in May forbids mask mandates in schools — so parents decide whether their child wears a mask at school. The Republican governor said “It is a law that elected officials that are elected by Iowans and constituents across this state listened to the people that they represent, passed a bill, sent it to my desk and it was signed into law.”