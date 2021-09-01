FEMA Providing Federal Funding For COVID Funerals
(Des Moines, IA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial aid to Iowans for some COVID-19-related funerals. FEMA spokesman Bryon Boka says the agency is covering up to nine-thousand dollars per person. He says “If they’ve lost more than one person, they can apply for multiple individuals. ” The maximum amount is 35-thousand dollars. The aid applies to COVID funeral expenses after January 20th of 2020. Boka says the funding is for anyone who has assumed those costs upon themselves and have no other form of insurance or pre-paid burial costs that are tied to the deceased individual. You can apply on FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Hotline ( 1-844-684-6333).
