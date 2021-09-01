Cancel
Reds' Max Schrock sitting for second leg Wednesday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds infielder Max Schrock is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against left-hander J.A. Happ and the St. Louis Cardinals. Schrock started in left field for Game 1, but Aristides Aquino is taking over and hitting seventh in the second leg. Happ is registering...

