NEW YORK — Frequently this year, amid a season that has been a struggle occasionally for him and often for his team, Trey Mancini has taken a deep breath. For the Orioles’ longest-tenured player, it’s a way to clear a mind that has had an awful lot racing through it over the past 18 months. In his comeback campaign after losing 2020 to stage 3 colon cancer, Mancini has adopted in-game breathing routines, hoping to slow himself and the game down.