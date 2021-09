After the trade deadline, the Rays got other bats that were the missing piece, Nelson Cruz and Jordan Luplow helped the lineup with some struggles when facing a left-handed pitcher. These additions have powered up the lineup to one of the best in MLB, Rays rank 1st in runs scored, just ahead of the Astros. They also rank 7th in home runs, which has helped the offensive production. However one of the best acquisitions of the Rays so far is getting Brandon Lowe back.