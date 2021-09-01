Slightly warmer tomorrow, few rain chances late week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain chances are on the rise for the first full week of September. It was a very pleasant weekend in Middle Georgia where sunshine dominated and humidity was low. Low temperatures overnight were in the low 60s and upper 50s, allowing some folks to save money on AC and open the windows to keep things cool. Entering into the new week, however, humidity has already begun to rise. Sunshine has begun the day in Middle Georgia, but plenty of cloud cover is on the way. Low pressure is entering the southeastern US along with some weak cold fronts, allowing for storm development. High temperatures this afternoon will primarily be in the lower 90s, however heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s as more moisture returns to the atmosphere. Rain chances are higher for this afternoon as well, with about 30% of Middle Georgia likely to see an isolated shower or storm. For tonight, some of the cloud cover from this afternoon to remain while any PM storms dissipate. Temperatures will drop overnight into the lower 70s and upper 60s.