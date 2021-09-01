First Warning Forecast: Ida remnants bring the chance for strong to severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. **A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 PM for a portion of Virginia. Threat of severe storms this evening. The leftovers of Hurricane Ida will move over the Mid-Atlantic today and tomorrow. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes possible.It will be breezy with winds 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 2 for scattered severe storms.