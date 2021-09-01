Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Ida remnants bring the chance for strong to severe storms

By April Loveland
WTKR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. **A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 PM for a portion of Virginia. Threat of severe storms this evening. The leftovers of Hurricane Ida will move over the Mid-Atlantic today and tomorrow. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes possible.It will be breezy with winds 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 2 for scattered severe storms.

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Tornado#Radar#Extreme Weather#Virginia Threat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: A few showers today, Warming up by midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Building heat and humidity… Highs will reach the mid 80s today, near normal for this tome of year. We will see a mix of clouds today with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon. We will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy