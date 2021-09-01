Cancel
How a Vungle-owned mobile marketer sent Fontmaker to the top of the App Store

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFontmaker, at first glance, seems to be just another indie app that hit it big. The app, published by an entity called Mango Labs, promises users a way to create fonts using their own handwriting which they can then access from a custom keyboard for a fairly steep price of $4.99 per week. The app first launched on July 26. Nearly a month later, it was the No. 2 app on the U.S. App Store, according to Sensor Tower data. By August 26, it climbed up one more position to reach No. 1. before slowly dropping down in the top overall free app rankings in the days that followed.

