Muppets Haunted Mansion Poster Introduces Darren Criss as the Caretaker

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Glee star Darren Criss has become the first celebrity name to be announced as joining The Muppets for their Disney+ Halloween spectacular, Muppets Haunted Mansion which is coming in time for the spookiest night of the year. Having brought his vocal abilities to television in his role on Glee, and more recently providing voiceover performances to Rick and Morty, Criss seems like the perfect addition to a Muppet project, and will be appearing as the Haunted Mansion's caretaker in the one-off special featuring all your favorite Muppet characters.

