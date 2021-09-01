Tanger Outlets Howell hosting Labor Day Block Party, Sept. 4

Tanger Outlets Howell is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 12 – 4PM. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including: Cirque Amongus fun, oversized yard games, FREE Tanger Mini Golf and food trucks.

All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Howell during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from shopper-favorite outlet brands, including Under Armour, American Eagle Outfitters, and Columbia Sportswear. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit tangeroutlets.com/Howell/.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Howell Labor Day Block Party

· Outdoor Cirque Amongus Mini Workshops & Shows (12:30 – 3 PM)

· Oversized Yard Games

· Free 9 Holes of Tanger Mini Golf (12 – 4PM)

· Prizes & Giveaways

· Food Vendors: Royal Treats & Eats and From Scratch Comfort Cruzine.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4

12 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Howell

Center Courtyard

1475 N. Burkhart, Howell, MI 48855

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public. Shoppers can find a comprehensive list of store offers by visiting tangeroutlets.com/Howell/Deals.

Connect with Tanger Outlets Howell on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/Howell.