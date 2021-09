Ask any trainer or strength specialist, and they'll tell you just how important it is to have total-body strength and a balance between your muscle groups. Not just to be proud of how much you can lift, but to get through your day-to-day life. We all have a favorite muscle group to work and let's just say a lot of people do not like training their upper body. Trust us, we get it, but to help you get stronger from head to toe, we tapped Kelsey Wells, a NASM-certified trainer and creator of the PWR programs on the Sweat app to find out the most common upper-body strength mistakes people and how to prevent them.