Mickelson, Couples added as assistant Ryder Cup captains

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson is returning for his 13th consecutive Ryder Cup, this time without his clubs. Mickelson fills out the roster of five assistant captains to Steve Stricker for the American team that tries to win the cup back from Europe at Whistling Straits on Sept. 24-26. Fred Couples also was...

