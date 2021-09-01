Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

JOMBA! 'African Crossings' poses questions best left for dance to answer

seechicagodance.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does it mean to belong? What does it mean to be resilient? What does it mean to be yourself? These are just some of the questions asked by the “African Crossings” performances during the 2021 JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience. Four dance films premiered Tuesday and featured work by Robert Ssempijja, Bernardo “Pak” Guiamba, Gaby Saranouffi, and Marcel Gbeffa. I was immediately drawn in by the first piece, “Alienation,” by Ssempijja and this focus continued as the very different pieces were unveiled.

seechicagodance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dance
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Dance#Dances#The Arts#Jomba#African Crossings#American#British#Colonialization#Jomba Ukzn Ac Za#Mfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Performing Artsseechicagodance.com

Man vs. self or man vs. nature: JOMBA! South African 'Crossings' embarks on two distinct journeys of discovery

The collaborative efforts between Georgina Thomson and Vrystaat Kunste Vees of the New Dance Festival and JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience culminated in the premieres of two dance films as part of their South African “Crossings” series. Since its inception in 2004, this residency program brings choreographers, composers and dancers together with a shared desire to create thought-provoking work through a diverse lens. This year’s chosen choreographers were Sylvester Thamsanqa Majela and Sizakele Mdi.
Theater & Danceseechicagodance.com

African Crossings: Where vulnerability and resilience meet

Thobile Maphanga, curator mentee for this year’s JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience, introduced the African Crossings Platform by reminding viewers of a crucial festival directive: creating connections with some of Africa’s most prominent, groundbreaking and inspiring dancemakers. The program, which featured four commissioned screen dance films from Robert Ssempijja (Kampala, Uganda), Bernardo Guiamba aka Pak Ndjamena (Maputo, Mozambique), Gaby Saranouffi (Antananarivo, Madagascar) and Marcel Gbeffa (Cotonou, Benin), certainly delivered on this imperative.
Theater & Danceseechicagodance.com

Matters of the mind and spirit: Yaseen Manuel’s 'Al-Kitab' and 'UNHINGED' premiere in JOMBA!

Yaseen Manuel, a Cape Town dance artist and the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s 2021 Mellon Foundation Artist in Residence, premiered two dance films for the 23rd JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience: “Al-Kitab” and “UNHINGED.” Both films, brought to life by filmmaker Kieshia Solomon, shifted JOMBA!’s curatorial provocation of “Border Crossings” to the terrain of the self: in mind and matter.
Performing Artsseechicagodance.com

Collisions of nature and culture in Cullberg's 'On Earth I'm Done'

The 2021 JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience crossed European and American borders through collaboration with Cullberg, a Swedish contemporary dance company that strives to co-create universally relevant performances. Borders between the personal and the universal, the dancer and the audience, and fiction and reality are crossed in Jefta van Dinther’s “On Earth I’m Done: Mountains,” created with and performed by Suelem de Oliveira da Silva. The piece delves into the duality of and tension between nature and culture and questions how one develops and maintains love for a perpetually transformative and capricious world, ultimately establishing the vitality of cultivating our planet and its inhabitants.
Visual Artnationalgeographic.com

Giant sculpture of Aztec god makes a big statement about Mexican identity

Tlaloc Fountain, featuring work by muralist Diego Rivera, captures the role of art in Mexican history and culture. Mexico City, MexicoDeep in a barely-seen patch of Chapultepec Park, so remote that taxi drivers, balloon sellers, and kids racing scooters may not know it’s there, a giant effigy of a god sprawls in a green pool, spitting rain into the sky. It’s Tlaloc, god of water. All powers good and dangerous flow from this god, so old that he was worshipped before the Aztecs gave him this name—and so huge that he’s visible from airplanes approaching Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
LifestylePhys.org

Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party

Fish dart across mosaic floors and into the ruined villas, where holidaying Romans once drank, plotted and flirted in the party town of Baiae, now an underwater archaeological park near Naples. Statues which once decorated luxury abodes in this beachside resort are now playgrounds for crabs off the coast of...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Visual Artseattlepi.com

'The Lost Leonardo' Review: An Enthralling Art-World Mystery That Only Starts By Asking: Is It or Isn't It?

Early in “The Lost Leonardo,” there is one of those whoa! moments that can make you think that no movie is more gripping than a great documentary mystery about the art world. In 2005, two dealers stumble onto an obscure painting of Jesus Christ, his hand raised in a sacramental gesture, that’s being offered at auction in New Orleans. They think the painting has…something. So they team up to purchase it for $1,175. Much of the canvas has been painted over, and after they bring it to the noted art restorer Dianne Modestini, she goes to work on it, removing layers of varnish and overpainting to uncover an image that is striking but damaged, dotted with white blotches and streaks, like emanations of a lightning flash. But as she starts the process of restoration, filling in the colors, teasing out a buried layer that shows the thumb in a different position (an indication that the painting is not a copy), then gets to Jesus’s mouth, she is struck by a revelation. The lips are drawn with no line — an invisible dark touch of suggestion. The mouth perfectly matches that of the Mona Lisa. She declares, right then and there, that this is a Leonardo. For art lovers, it’s like witnessing a virgin birth.
InternetCosmopolitan

The Queen just posted a rare personal message to Instagram

We love that the Royal Family now have a strong presence on social media, but we also know that they have a team of helpers in place when it comes to deciding the content they share with the general public – which is why it's always exciting when a family member signs off a post personally.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘considered’ naming the person who made racist comment about Archie’s skin colour, says Finding Freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered publicly sharing the name of the person who made racist comments about Archie’s skin colour, an unauthorised biography of the couple has claimed. In Finding Freedom, royal family commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recall the couple’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March,...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Is Prince Harry Jealous Of Prince William’s Recent Heroic Headlines?

These days, it seems like the royals are more preoccupied by how they look in the media headlines and what the other royals are doing in their headlines than anything else. In fact, there’s a new report that suggests Prince Harry might be a tad bit jealous over reports that say Prince Williiam intervened to help a friend and his family escape Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last month. Here’s what you need to know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy