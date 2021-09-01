Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chaffee County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Colorado and south central Colorado, including the eastern Sawatch Range, the eastern San Juan and La Garita mountains and the upper Rio Grande Valley. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Monsoon moisture and a weather disturbance will move across the area on Wednesday. Widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms capable of producing localized flash flooding will be possible. The most susceptible areas will be the Chalk Cliffs as well as locations in and near the steeper terrain of the Eastern San Juan and La Garita mountains. * Debris flows will be possible in and near the Chalk Cliffs as well as enhanced rises in creeks and streams where sustained moderate to heavy rainfall occurs. Rock slides will also be possible in the steeper terrain.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Conejos County, CO
County
Saguache County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Chaffee County, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
County
Lake County, CO
County
Custer County, CO
County
Mineral County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#San Juan Mountains#15 09 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND WEST CENTRAL ST. BERNARD PARISHES At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Harvey, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Terrytown, Woodmere, Meraux, Poydras, Violet and Estelle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 108. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Comal County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comal, Kendall, Kerr, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Comal; Kendall; Kerr; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Bandera County in south central Texas Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas West Central Comal County in south central Texas Southwestern Kendall County in south central Texas Southeastern Kerr County in south central Texas Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 451 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Bandera, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Pipe Creek, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Bandera Falls, Lakehills, Cliff, Nelson City, Walnut Grove, Leon Springs, Mico and Kreutzberg. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Cameron; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Cameron and southern Vermilion Parishes through 1000 AM CDT At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Intracoastal City to near Rockefeller Wildlife Range. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Range and Freshwater City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 101. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Caldwell County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Hays County in south central Texas North central Guadalupe County in south central Texas Northeastern Comal County in south central Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buda, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Woodcreek, Martindale, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Bear Creek, Zorn, Driftwood, Manchaca, Mountain City, Hays, Hunter and San Marcos Regional Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions.
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND EASTERN ST. CHARLES PARISHES At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Avondale, Gretna, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Estelle, Woodmere, Terrytown, Bridge City and Waggaman.
San Luis Obispo County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 96 to 106. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA, much of Fire Weather Zone 285, including the Warner Mountains, the Modoc National Forest and the communities of Alturas, Canby, Adin, Tionesta, Newell and Davis Creek. In South Central OR, eastern and southeastern Fire Zone 624, including the Warner Mountains, Winter Rim, portions of the Fremont Winema National Forest, and the communities of Lakeview, Valley Falls and Bonanza, and Merrill. * Wind: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Colorado County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Colorado County through 545 PM CDT At 453 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Columbus, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altair and Rock Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Colorado County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Colorado County through 515 PM CDT At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Weimar, or 12 miles southwest of Columbus, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheridan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Penobscot County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Southern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Piscataquis and southwestern Penobscot Counties through 600 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dexter, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Guilford, Brownville Junction, Corinth, Milo, Orneville, Lake View Plantation, Corinna, Charleston, Sangerville, Bradford, Brownville, Garland, Exeter, Parkman, Abbot, Lagrange, Sebec and Atkinson. This includes State Highway 11 between Bradford and Brownville Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Abbeville County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Lake Russell is in the path of this storm. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will create dangerous boating conditions. Move to shore immediately. Target Area: Abbeville A THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL ELBERT AND WEST CENTRAL ABBEVILLE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Elberton, or near Russell State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Elberton, Middleton, Russell State Park, Lake Russell and Ruckersville. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
San Saba County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: San Saba A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern San Saba County through 600 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sloan, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Saba, Chappel and Sloan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Brevard County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Brevard County; Orange; Seminole; Southern Brevard County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Seminole, northern Brevard, eastern Orange and southeastern Volusia Counties through 700 PM EDT At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Chuluota to near Patrick Air Force Base. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Clarke County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke The National Weather Service in Mobile has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 453 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the Grove Hill area. This may result in minor flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grove Hill, Fulton, Dickinson, Peacock, Scyrene, Vashti, Nettleboro and Zimco.
Clarke County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke The National Weather Service in Mobile has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 453 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the Grove Hill area. This may result in minor flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grove Hill, Fulton, Dickinson, Peacock, Scyrene, Vashti, Nettleboro and Zimco.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Broward County; Metro Broward County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miami-Dade and Broward Counties through 645 PM EDT At 554 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Westview, or near Hialeah, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Coral Gables, South Miami, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, Lauderhill, Weston and North Miami. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy