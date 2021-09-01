Cancel
Kelso Lowers Stake In Global Ship Lease To 4.9%; Insiders Buys Shares

By Akanksha
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) announced that B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) purchased 3 million Class A common shares from Kelso & Company for $19.17 per share, a discount of 5% to the closing price on August 31, 2021. The company noted that Insiders purchased about 2.5 million common shares.

