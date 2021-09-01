Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Veeva Systems Q2 Profit Rises

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Healthcare information provider Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported higher income in the second quarter, helped by higher subscription services revenues. The company also announced its fiscal 2021 outlook, which came in above analysts' expectations. The company posted second quarter net income of $108.9 million or $0.67...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomson Reuters#Veeva Systems Q2 Profit#Healthcare#Veeva Systems Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

United Microelectronics Aug. Net Sales Up 26.6% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) said, for the month of August 2021, net sales were NT$18.79 billion compared to NT$14.84 billion, prior year, an increase of 26.60 percent. For the Jan.-Aug. period, net sales were NT$135.16 billion compared to NT$116.99 billion, previous year, an increase of 15.53 percent. Headquartered...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Limoneira earnings preview: what to expect

On September 8, Limoneira presents Q3 figures. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $0.178. Go here to watch Limoneira stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On September 8, Limoneira is presenting Q3 earnings. 4 analysts are estimating earnings of $0.178 per share as opposed to earnings of $0.100...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

PKKFF: Peak Fintech Beats Estimates and Expects NASDAQ Listing Within Days

Peak Fintech (OTC:PKKFF) blew away our revenue estimate of $25 million coming in with a $30.6 million quarter, which was growth of 322% compared with last year. Taking out the bank interest generation and ASCS loan servicing fees, platform and supply chain related revenues were $29.8 million compared to $6.2 million a year ago, or growth of 382%. Most of the revenues in the quarter were from low margin supply chain customers but the future growth is expected to come from higher margin services that will contribute gross margins between 50-60%. This quarter $2.0 million in revenues came from these higher margin services. The $2.0 million is the sum of the bank (ASFC) plus ASCS plus services generated from platform customers of $1.2 million. Although it was not evidenced this quarter, gross margin is expected to improve by the shift to using Gold River rather than outside suppliers, which could cut costs 30% for Peak. Gross margin from the platform were flat with Q1 2021 at 8.0% and down from the 10.6% in Q2 2020. Revenue from ASFC (the bank) was $610,000 in the quarter compared to $828,000 last year, down 26%. ASCS loan servicing fees dropped to $199,000 from $244,000 a year ago. These two segments are becoming tiny parts of the business and we expect the company may not break them out in the future. Total gross margin was below last year and Q1 2021. It was 10.5% this quarter versus 25.3% last year and 13.3% in Q1 2021.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Korn-Ferry International earnings: here's what to expect

Korn-Ferry International will report earnings from the last quarter on September 8. Wall Street analysts expect Korn-Ferry International will report earnings per share of $1.07. Track Korn-Ferry International stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Korn-Ferry International presents Q1 figures on September 8. 5 analysts estimate earnings of $1.07...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

HealthEquity earnings: here's what to expect

On September 8, HealthEquity will be releasing earnings for the most recent quarter. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $0.363. Go here to watch HealthEquity stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. HealthEquity is reporting Q2 earnings on September 8. In terms of EPS, 11 analysts are predicting earnings...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Concrete Pumping earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On September 8, Concrete Pumping will be reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts predict earnings per share of $0.112. Go here to track Concrete Pumping stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. Concrete Pumping releases figures for Q3 on September 8. Forecasts of 5 analysts expect...
MarketsBusiness Insider

SMA Solar Technology Cuts FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) cut its EBITDA and sales forecast for 2021, due to the ongoing supply bottlenecks for electronic components. The company still expects sales in the second half of the year to be higher than in the first half. However, according to the Executive Board, these will remain below the most recently forecast level.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

BRP Stock Gains On Raised FY22 EPS Outlook

BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.4% year-on-year, to C$1.9 billion. Revenues from Year-Round Products increased 53.8% Y/Y, Seasonal Products rose 78%, and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines gained 18.9%. The gross profit rose 129.5% Y/Y to C$570.1 million, with the margin expanding 980 basis points...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

2 ChargePoint Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), an operator of a network of charging stations in the U.S. and Europe, reported strong second-quarter results Wednesday. Here's what the Street has to say. The ChargePoint Analysts: Needham analyst Vikram Bagri maintained a Buy rating on ChargePoint shares and lowered the price target from $39...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Nabriva Therapeutics

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Nabriva Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:NBRV) reported sales totaled $8.24 million. Despite a 15.36% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $11.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics collected $2.53 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $13.45 million loss. Why Is ROCE...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Smith & Wesson Brands Earnings Preview

SWBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday , 2021-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Smith & Wesson Brands will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.26. Smith & Wesson Brands bulls will hope to hear the...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Charles & Colvard Q4 Sales Tops Consensus

Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 119.5% year-on-year, to $9.73 million, beating the analyst consensus of $8.40 million. Sales from online channels increased 86% Y/Y, and traditional channels jumped 189%. Operating expenses increased 16% Y/Y to $3.3 million. The operating margin was 11.04%, and...
Financial Reportssiliconangle.com

DocuSign shares drop despite beating expectations in earnings report

Shares in DocuSign Inc. dropped slightly in after-hours trading despite the digital document signing tools company beating analysts’ expectations in its quarterly earnings report. For the quarter ending July 31, DocuSign reported total revenue of $511.8 million and a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $208 million or...
StocksBusiness Insider

Expert Ratings For Adobe

Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Signet (SIG) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance

SIG - Free Report) rallied nearly 5.7% during the trading session on Sep 2, following robust second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Markedly, the company’s top and bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved year over year. This was the company’s fifth straight quarter of sales and earnings beat.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PagerDuty's Shares Gain On Q2 Earnings Beat, Analyst Price Target Bump

PagerDuty Inc (NYSE:PD) reported Q2 revenue of $67.5 million, up 33.2% year-on-year, surpassing the analyst consensus of $65.6 million. The adjusted EPS loss of $(0.13) beat the consensus loss of $(0.15). The software company sees Q3 revenue between $69 million – $71 million, above the consensus of $68.3 million. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy