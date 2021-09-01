Veeva Systems Q2 Profit Rises

Peak Fintech (OTC:PKKFF) blew away our revenue estimate of $25 million coming in with a $30.6 million quarter, which was growth of 322% compared with last year. Taking out the bank interest generation and ASCS loan servicing fees, platform and supply chain related revenues were $29.8 million compared to $6.2 million a year ago, or growth of 382%. Most of the revenues in the quarter were from low margin supply chain customers but the future growth is expected to come from higher margin services that will contribute gross margins between 50-60%. This quarter $2.0 million in revenues came from these higher margin services. The $2.0 million is the sum of the bank (ASFC) plus ASCS plus services generated from platform customers of $1.2 million. Although it was not evidenced this quarter, gross margin is expected to improve by the shift to using Gold River rather than outside suppliers, which could cut costs 30% for Peak. Gross margin from the platform were flat with Q1 2021 at 8.0% and down from the 10.6% in Q2 2020. Revenue from ASFC (the bank) was $610,000 in the quarter compared to $828,000 last year, down 26%. ASCS loan servicing fees dropped to $199,000 from $244,000 a year ago. These two segments are becoming tiny parts of the business and we expect the company may not break them out in the future. Total gross margin was below last year and Q1 2021. It was 10.5% this quarter versus 25.3% last year and 13.3% in Q1 2021.