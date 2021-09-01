Cancel
Acadia Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, southeastern Jefferson Davis, southwestern Acadia and northwestern Vermilion Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from NEAR Egan to Lake Arthur to NEAR Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jennings, Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Mermentau, Klondike, Morse, Riceville, Wright, Egan and Thornwell. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 69 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Cameron Parish, LA
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Louisiana State
Lake Arthur, LA
Morse, LA
Vermilion Parish, LA
Jefferson Davis
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND WEST CENTRAL ST. BERNARD PARISHES At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Harvey, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Terrytown, Woodmere, Meraux, Poydras, Violet and Estelle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Guadalupe, north central Wilson, central Bexar and southwestern Comal Counties through 430 PM CDT At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bulverde to Universal City to near New Berlin. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Canyon Lake, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills and Bulverde. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cameron, southeastern Jefferson Davis, southeastern Calcasieu and Vermilion Parishes through 1115 AM CDT At 1010 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hacketts Corner, or near Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cameron, Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Hayes, Forked Island, Pecan Island, Grand Chenier, Intracoastal City, Klondike, Hacketts Corner, Esther, Thornwell, Lowry, Creole, Sweet Lake, Gibbstown and Wright. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; West Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, Jefferson Davis, southwestern Evangeline, Beauregard, northwestern Acadia, Calcasieu, northwestern Vermilion and Allen Parishes, central Newton and northeastern Orange Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 853 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ragley, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Orange, De Ridder, Jennings, Oakdale, Westlake, Welsh, Vinton, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Newton, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Elton, Merryville, Mermentau, Elizabeth and Fenton. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 879. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 68. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson Davis, Beauregard, central Calcasieu and southwestern Allen Parishes through 845 AM CDT At 746 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Lunita to Topsy to near Dry Creek. Movement was south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Iowa, Kinder, Fenton, Reeves, Dry Creek, Singer, Moss Bluff, De Quincy, Ragley, Starks, Fields, Mittie, Lunita, Bivens, Topsy, Lebleu Settlement and Gillis. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 52. Interstate 210 between mile markers 10 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park East and Seven Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: West Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron Parish, east central Jefferson and southeastern Orange Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1023 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Groves, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Port Arthur, Orange, Groves, Port Neches, Bridge City, Johnsons Bayou, Sabine National Wildlife and Hackberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Bueyeros, or 21 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 547 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to 7 miles south of Dudleyville to 15 miles southwest of Winkelman to 13 miles southwest of Kearny, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Cameron; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Cameron and southern Vermilion Parishes through 1000 AM CDT At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Intracoastal City to near Rockefeller Wildlife Range. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Range and Freshwater City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 555 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Bueyeros, or 21 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion; West Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, Jefferson Davis, southwestern Evangeline, Beauregard, northwestern Acadia, Calcasieu, northwestern Vermilion and Allen Parishes, central Newton and northeastern Orange Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 853 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ragley, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Orange, De Ridder, Jennings, Oakdale, Westlake, Welsh, Vinton, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Newton, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Elton, Merryville, Mermentau, Elizabeth and Fenton. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 879. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 68. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Cameron; West Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron Parish through 1145 AM CDT At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sabine National Wildlife, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cameron, Johnsons Bayou, Sabine National Wildlife, Hackberry, Holly Beach, Heberts Marina and Constance Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cameron, southeastern Jefferson Davis, southeastern Calcasieu and Vermilion Parishes through 1115 AM CDT At 1010 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hacketts Corner, or near Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cameron, Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Hayes, Forked Island, Pecan Island, Grand Chenier, Intracoastal City, Klondike, Hacketts Corner, Esther, Thornwell, Lowry, Creole, Sweet Lake, Gibbstown and Wright. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Jefferson County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Oswego Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson and northeastern Oswego Counties through 445 AM EDT At 349 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Henderson Harbor to near Sandy Island Beach State Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sandy Island Beach State Park, Stony Point, Adams, Henderson Harbor, Southwick Beach State Park, Adams Center, Henderson, Smithville, Rodman, Lorraine, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Mannsville, Ellisburg, Worth, Montario Point, Smartville, East Rodman and Belleville. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 547 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to 7 miles south of Dudleyville to 15 miles southwest of Winkelman to 13 miles southwest of Kearny, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jefferson County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson and Lewis Counties through 530 AM EDT At 424 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Watertown to near Redfield. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Highmarket, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Copenhagen, Port Leyden, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Castorland, Constableville, Turin, Osceola and West Leyden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

