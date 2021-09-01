Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, southeastern Jefferson Davis, southwestern Acadia and northwestern Vermilion Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from NEAR Egan to Lake Arthur to NEAR Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jennings, Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Mermentau, Klondike, Morse, Riceville, Wright, Egan and Thornwell. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 69 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
