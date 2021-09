In this new, zero-sum, my-way-or-the-highway world in which we live, we are witnessing a disappointing spate of election recalls triggered by aggrieved individuals, unhappy with regular election results. The Avon recall is one such example. To be sure, the recall option is a legal means to remove an elected official guilty of egregious malfeasance, unethical or criminal behavior, or immoral conduct. I’ve seen none of this, in this specific case, from either of the council members being targeted.