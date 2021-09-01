Why Are Shares Of INmune Bio Trading Higher Wednesday Afternoon?
INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) shares traded higher Wednesday afternoon following data out of a trial for the company's Alzheimer's drug candidate. The company said its selective dominant-negative tumor necrosis factor inhibitor candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, XPro (pegipanermin), was found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with Alzheimer's.markets.businessinsider.com
