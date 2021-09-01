Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

City Officials Meet With Legislative Interim Economic Development Policy Committee

Posted by 
Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihRLi_0bjpGpod00

City of Las Cruces officials have asked the New Mexico Legislature’s Interim Economic Development and Policy Committee to consider updating state statutes to make New Mexico more competitive in the recruitment of businesses.

City Manager Ifo Pili and Business Development Administrator Elizabeth Teeters met with the legislative interim committee on Wednesday, August 18 in Las Cruces. In a 45-minute presentation to the interim committee examples of programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic by the City’s Economic Development, in collaboration with City partners, were shared with the committee.

The interim committee learned about the future Paseos Verdes Mixed Use Redevelopment projects as part of the El Paseo Road and South Solano Drive Corridor revitalization. Teeters also shared details with the interim committee about the City’s extensive hard work to prepare the Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park (LCIIP) to be “open for business.”

The LCIIP Master Plan was unanimously adopted by the Las Cruces City Council on July 19, and the Economic Development Department is currently working on a site certification program, a marketing campaign for the Innovation and Industrial Park, and fast-track permitting.

Teeters also explained to the legislative interim committee – which consists of state senators and state representatives – there are multiple state statutes that are hindering economic development throughout New Mexico. The interim committee was made aware that state statutes lack flexibility on incentives at the local level, and in the process for municipally owned land to be sold.

Comments / 1

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

90
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Interim Committee#Marketing Campaign#Lciip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy