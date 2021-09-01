City Officials Meet With Legislative Interim Economic Development Policy Committee

City of Las Cruces officials have asked the New Mexico Legislature’s Interim Economic Development and Policy Committee to consider updating state statutes to make New Mexico more competitive in the recruitment of businesses.

City Manager Ifo Pili and Business Development Administrator Elizabeth Teeters met with the legislative interim committee on Wednesday, August 18 in Las Cruces. In a 45-minute presentation to the interim committee examples of programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic by the City’s Economic Development, in collaboration with City partners, were shared with the committee.

The interim committee learned about the future Paseos Verdes Mixed Use Redevelopment projects as part of the El Paseo Road and South Solano Drive Corridor revitalization. Teeters also shared details with the interim committee about the City’s extensive hard work to prepare the Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park (LCIIP) to be “open for business.”

The LCIIP Master Plan was unanimously adopted by the Las Cruces City Council on July 19, and the Economic Development Department is currently working on a site certification program, a marketing campaign for the Innovation and Industrial Park, and fast-track permitting.

Teeters also explained to the legislative interim committee – which consists of state senators and state representatives – there are multiple state statutes that are hindering economic development throughout New Mexico. The interim committee was made aware that state statutes lack flexibility on incentives at the local level, and in the process for municipally owned land to be sold.