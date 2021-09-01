The Town Hall presents The Centennial Concert celebrating their 100th Anniversary… a LIVE concert at Bryant Park

“Planning for this season has been an ambitious and thrilling exercise in hope,” says Kent Tritle, who is Director of Cathedral Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Music Director of both the Oratorio Society of New York and Musica Sacra, and Director of Choral Activities at the Manhattan School of Music. “As we navigate through what is possible and advisable, my colleagues and I know that we will have to be flexible as never before, but our determination to make music before an audience has never been keener.”