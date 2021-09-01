Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Town Hall presents The Centennial Concert celebrating their 100th Anniversary… a LIVE concert at Bryant Park

musicalamerica.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town Hall (www.thetownhall.org) has announced a special Evening Concert Event on Monday, September 20 at 7PM to celebrate the venue's 100th Anniversary as part of Bryant Park's picnic performances. Featuring Grammy-winning musician Chris Thile and special guests Cécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner, Zakir Hussain and Ganesh Rajagopalan, Damon...

www.musicalamerica.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sandburg
Person
Coretta Scott King
Person
Mary Mcleod Bethune
Person
João Gilberto
Person
Chris Thile
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Isaac Stern
Person
Glenn Gould
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Marian Anderson
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Sullivan Fortner
Person
Billie Holiday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Hall#New York City#Live Concert#Radio#Macarthur#Npr#Punch Brothers#American#The New York Times#Laysongs#Nonesuch#Bryant Park#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Ives Park Concert Series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Crane Latin Ensemble Performing for Ives Park Concert Series on September 18. SLC Arts will host this year’s Ives Park Concert Series as part of the new month-long North Country Arts Festival. Crane Latin Ensemble will perform on Saturday, September 18 from 6 to 8 PM for the Ives Park Concert Series, sponsored by Clarkson University and in conjunction with their alumni weekend.
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Free Fiesta Sinfónica Concert At Jones Hall Returns To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Next month, the Houston Symphony’s annual free Fiesta Sinfónica concert returns to Jones Hall after a yearlong COVID-induced absence with a vibrant and rhythmic program under the direction of guest conductor Rafael Enrique Irizarry, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. An annual Houston tradition dating back to 1992, Fiesta Sinfónica celebrates Houston’s diversity and honors Hispanic Heritage Month.
Kokomo, INKokomo Perspective

Park Band concert celebrates John Williams

In celebration of Labor Day weekend, the Kokomo Park Band will present a special post-season concert highlighting the music of Hollywood’s most celebrated composer, John Williams. The free program is 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Highland Park. The concert features the Retired Rum-Runners Traditional Jazz Band and clarinetist Daniel...
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Kent Tritle Has a Full 2021-22 Season of Events - Premieres and 'Messiah,' 'Elijah' and an Organ Recital

“Planning for this season has been an ambitious and thrilling exercise in hope,” says Kent Tritle, who is Director of Cathedral Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Music Director of both the Oratorio Society of New York and Musica Sacra, and Director of Choral Activities at the Manhattan School of Music. “As we navigate through what is possible and advisable, my colleagues and I know that we will have to be flexible as never before, but our determination to make music before an audience has never been keener.”
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Sept 28: American Composers Orchestra Opens 21-22 Season with a Welcome Back Family and Friends Chamber Concert

American Composers Orchestra Opens 2021-2022 Season. DiMenna Center for Classical Music | 450 W. 37th St. | NYC. New York, NY – American Composers Orchestra (ACO) opens its 2021-2022 season, under the leadership of Artistic Director Derek Bermel and President Melissa Ngan, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 7pm with a Welcome Back Family and Friends Chamber Concert at DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 W. 37th St.).
Tryon, NCTryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Concert Association presents Marc-André Hamelin

Marc-André Hamelin will perform the second of Tryon Concert Association’s subscription series concerts on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 7:30 in the evening at Tryon Fine Arts Center. Mr. Hamelin was originally scheduled to perform in April of 2020 but was rescheduled for this season due to the pandemic. He...
Rock Musicthesandpaper.net

Quakers Present Guitarist Keith Calmes in Concert

The Barnegat Quakers present a concert by acclaimed guitarist Keith Calmes on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. People have the option of joining the concert in person at the Quaker meeting house on 614 East Bay Avenue or signing up through Zoom. Although he is usually considered a classical...
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Oct. 2: Experiential Orchestra led by James Blachly opens season with concert highlighting partnership with African Diaspora Music Project

Experiential Orchestra (EXO) Opens 2021-22 Season with. James Blachly, Music Director & Louise Toppin, Soprano. Plus Music by Quinn Mason, Jessica Meyer, David Baker,. Highlighting EXO’s Partnership with the African Diaspora Music Project. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 8pm. Cary Hall at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music | 450...
Wahpeton, NDDaily News

Twin Town Artist Series returns with four concerts

The Twin Town Artist Series, returning after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is offering four performances for 2021-2022. Admission to the series’ concerts is possible by becoming a member. All four concerts are by performers with Allied Concert Services. “These are quality selections,” said Norma Kjos, vice...
MusicIslands Sounder

Toe-tapping concert closes 2021 Centennial Music Festival at Moran

You’re invited to join JP and the OK Rhythm Boys for the closing concert of the Friends of Moran State Park 2021 Centennial Music in Moran series on Saturday, September 4! JP, Gordon, and Anita will bring their inimitable blend of fiddle, guitar, bass, and vocals with occasional seasonings of banjo, mandolin, ukulele, and of course musical saw to this outdoor, socially distanced event.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

LACO presents online SummerFest 2021 concerts

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra expands its digital offerings with SummerFest 2021, a series of free streaming programs showcasing the orchestra’s first in-person concerts in 15 months. The episodes are being released biweekly on Fridays at 6 p.m. from Aug. 27 through Oct. 22. They will be available on-demand by...
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

Orchestra plays Free Family Concert Sunday at park

With safety protocols in place, the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association presents the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra performing the 2021 Free Family Concert: Thrills & Super Powers, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the A. K. Bissell Park Pavilion. Masks and social distancing are required. “The afternoon is a...
New York City, NYNYS Music

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Presents: 28th anniversary celebration of Charlie Parker

New York’s largest free outdoor performing arts festival is making a comeback to live performances after last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. Since its inception 35 years ago, more than six million people from New York City and around the world have enjoyed SummerStage. In 2020, “Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere” was launched in response to the global pandemic, presenting 80 free digital performances, spanning all genres, available to all around the world.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Art After Dark celebrates Bakersfield Sound with concert

If everything had gone as planned, the Bakersfield Sound exhibit at the Bakersfield Museum of Art would have been celebrated with months of live music and performances in recognition of the community's rich musical history. Instead the museum faced the challenge of presenting its winter exhibitions in the midst of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy