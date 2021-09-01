The Town Hall presents The Centennial Concert celebrating their 100th Anniversary… a LIVE concert at Bryant Park
The Town Hall (www.thetownhall.org) has announced a special Evening Concert Event on Monday, September 20 at 7PM to celebrate the venue's 100th Anniversary as part of Bryant Park's picnic performances. Featuring Grammy-winning musician Chris Thile and special guests Cécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner, Zakir Hussain and Ganesh Rajagopalan, Damon...www.musicalamerica.com
