Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Flamson Students Drop Some Knowledge

By Patrick Patton
Posted by 
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfBtb_0bjpGSi200

Flamson Middle School students put their engineering skills to the test

PASO ROBLES — Seventh and eighth graders at George H. Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles engaged in a bit of learning by doing this past week. Science teachers Janelle Sailer, Darian Buckles, and Beau Bommer coached their students through the engineering unit by teaming them up and giving them a mission: Drop an egg from the second story stairwell onto the concrete below without cracking the egg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTm0q_0bjpGSi200

Students spent Wednesday and Thursday brainstorming ideas, drawing up their plans, building their contraptions to protect their eggs, and then testing their designs.

The designs were created using everyday objects, and most had makeshift parachutes attached to them. One of the designs was made primarily out of a water bottle, another was created with styrofoam, a third took the form of a lattice made with popsicle sticks, another was made from a wooden box, and there was even a teddy bear in which the egg was stuffed inside for protection.

All of these designs did their job in the testing phases, but the real test happened on Friday, which was drop day. The students gathered around the stairwell while one member from each team made the two-story drop. The increased height proved to be too much for most designs to handle, but one design prevailed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebs8R_0bjpGSi200

The styrofoam contraption with a ziplock bag for a parachute—designed by teammates Theron Chase, Serenity Cordova, Gabriela Espinoza, and Bones Cruz-Ortega—was the only contraption to keep the egg perfectly intact upon impact. The teammates were excited to discover that their creativity and ingenuity had paid off.

“I want a prize!” joked Espinoza.

“I want candy!” Cruz-Ortega joined in on the laughter. “We’re going to become famous after this.”

“It took us a while to come up with the idea,” said Cordova.

“Yeah, I would say it took us about forty minutes,” said Chase.

“Serenity brought the tape, Theron brought the styrofoam, Bones brought the string, and I brought the cottonballs,” said Espinoza.

“We designed it by each making our own designs, then we mashed them all together,” explained Cruz-Ortega. “I made the parachute.”

“It’s just a really fun way of teaching the engineering process,” said science teacher Janelle Sailer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flamson Middle School#Chase#Theron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Counting Down To Colony Days By Barbie Butz

So, here we are, entering another month on our 2021 calendars and getting closer to Atascadero’s celebration of the history of its founding, otherwise known as Colony Days. The 2021 theme is “Celebrating Community,” and there is much to celebrate this year since the event was canceled last year due to COVID.
AnimalsPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Women Wanted By Lee Pitts

When I was in college, the animal science department was 85 percent male and 15 percent female. That same department today is at least 85 percent female. What happened to cause such a seismic shift? I believe the animal science department (formerly animal husbandry) is jam-packed with females who want to become veterinarians, and since young ladies get better grades than males do, they get accepted in far greater numbers than the men.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

CAPS Celebrates 15th Anniversary Supporting AUSD

ATASCADERO — Committee for Atascadero Public Schools (CAPS) is holding its 15th Annual Event for Education from Aug. 17 to 22. This year’s theme is “Calling All Superheroes!” in recognition of our superhero teachers, students, donors, and volunteers. The event features an online auction with more than 90 prize packages,...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

The Sandwich Truck Donates Food and Funds to ECHO

ATASCADERO — The Sandwich Truck, a new mobile food retailer that provides a variety of sandwiches and lunch items primarily to tasting rooms in the Paso Robles Wine Country, has selected El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) as the first recipient of their newly established community giving program. The husband and...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles City Library September 2021

The Paso Robles City Library is the place to discover, to learn, and to grow, empowering our community to achieve its vision for the future. Paso Robles Library Book Group Reads: Learning to Speak Southern by Lindsey Rogers Cook. Thursday, Sep. 16, 6–7 p.m., Story Room. The Library Book Group...
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Cuesta College Awards Over $350k in Scholarships

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Cuesta College awarded almost 500 scholarships to 346 students totaling $357,890 for the 2021-22 academic year. The Cuesta College Foundation hosted a virtual celebration on Aug. 6 to honor donors and student scholarship, recipients. Scholarship recipients are current students at Cuesta College, incoming transfers, and high...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Harvest Hope & Healing Annual Dinner Auction Gala

Come as a flapper or comes as you are, dress as a gangster or silent screen star; it’s going to be fun no matter the dress, just bring yourself, and we’ll do the rest!. Tables are on sale now for our Harvest Hope & Healing Annual Dinner Auction Gala, “A Roaring 20s Grand Affair,” on the grounds of the beautiful Rava Winery on Saturday, Aug. 21. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast, providing free cancer support to cancer patients and their families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy