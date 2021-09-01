First Tract Homes Under Construction in Paso Robles Since 2007

Located near River Oaks Hot Springs will provide housing for residents aged 55 and older

PASO ROBLES — The first tract homes in Paso Robles to be built since the 2007 recession began are under construction now in a community called The Vintage at River Oaks. The tract is located near the River Oaks Hot Springs and will provide housing for residents 55 and older in its first phase.

The project, approved in 2016, will be constructed in four phases over 6-8 years and includes 271 single-family homes in both gated and open neighborhoods. The project also includes public and private walking and bike trails, active and passive recreation facilities, plus upgrades to the existing spa and pavilion at River Oaks to serve the public and residents of the housing community.

Housing

Phase 1, under construction now, will expand the existing Traditions development by 144 single-family homes for residents 55 and older. Phase 2 will add 127 single-family homes without age restrictions on larger lots and with more square footage. There is no deed-restricted affordable housing nor any multi-family housing included in this project.

Water

The additional water supply needed for this project is accounted/planned for in the General Plan and 2010 and 2020 Urban Water Management Plans. The City of Paso Robles has an adequate potable water supply to provide a reliable long-term water supply for the project under normal and drought conditions through build-out of the City under the existing General Plan build-out scenario of 44,000 residents.

Traffic and Streets

Road safety improvements will be added as part of this project, including updating the intersection at North River Road and River Oaks Drive, extending Buena Vista Drive to north of Cuesta college, and adding a pedestrian crossing on Buena Vista at Dallons Drive.

Parks and Recreation

Neighborhoods in this area, as well as the general public, will have access to a planned multi-purpose pathway system and use of recreational amenities, including private swimming pools and tennis courts at the expanded spa facility, walking paths, and bike trails. There is also an 18-acre river open space being dedicated to the City as part of this project.

The project has been in the works since entitlements were originally granted in 2006 with the City Council approving the master plan in 2016. The owner has spent the last few years getting project plans and financing ready for construction. Construction began last week with grading, with the first homes anticipated to be finished later this year.

From the builder: “Midland Pacific Homes is excited to announce the start of sales at our latest community, The Vintage at River Oaks. Working with the City of Paso, we have been able to fine-tune The Vintage into what will surely be one of the most desirable communities in town. Designed around a future community center, pool, amphitheater, and other recreational activities, this 55+ active adult community will have something for every homeowner! The Vintage is also located across from The River Oaks Hot Springs in northeast Paso, offering seclusion and privacy while still being centrally located around the countless activities that Paso Robles has to offer. As a locally owned, family home builder, we couldn’t be happier to begin construction of these homes in our own backyard. With the first homes estimated to be move-in ready in early 2022, The Vintage will be providing jobs and a boost to the local economy for years to come.”