The Museum of Nature & Science invites all middle and high school students to join us online for a virtual “Teen Science Café – A.I. and Machine Learning,” with guest presenter Steven Sandoval, Ph.D. The event will be held via Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Email education@las-cruces.org for a link to the webinar or visit zoom.us with webinar ID 89277197475. This program is recommended for teens ages 11 to 17.

We are surrounded by artificial intelligence (AI). Machine learning is opening new technological windows and is having a major impact on science, technology, business, politics, and war. However, even as machine learning opens new technological windows and allows new scientific insights, the algorithms themselves have remained a mystery for the most people. Get started with a basic introduction to the science behind machine learning.

Dr. Sandoval was born and raised in Las Cruces, NM. He received the B.S. Electrical Engineering in 2007, and M.S. Electrical Engineering in 2010 from the Klipsch School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM. His research interests include signal processing, specifically audio and speech processing, time-frequency analysis, geometric algebra, machine learning, and robotics.

The Museum of Nature & Science is located at 411 N. Main Street and is accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1 Stop 36. For additional information, visit the website at: https://www.las-cruces.org/museums or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.