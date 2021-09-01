Christmas Tree Park brick orders being accepted

If you need a vacation but can’t get away to a tropical destination, why not grow a Christmas tree palm? Before you ask: It’s a common question, but no, the Christmas tree palm doesn’t look like a Christmas tree! Native to the Philippines and Malaysia, this attractive palm, also called Manila or dwarf royal palm, actually gets its name from the bright red fruits that appear on mature trees, usually in late December. Although it’s a single-stemmed tree, you’ll often find it planted in clumps of 2 or 3 for aesthetic reasons. “With dark green foliage and red berries, it’s a striking tree,” says Mica McMillan, PhD, professor of palms and ornamental horticulture at the University of Florida. “It’s a more compact palm so it works in smaller gardens and also is less needy and fertilizer-hungry than many other types of palm trees.”