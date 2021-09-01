Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Christmas Tree Park brick orders being accepted

By Tina Botill
thecorcoranjournal.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurchase a Christmas Tree Park brick to honor a loved one, give mom the perfect Christmas gift or let future generations remember you or your family. The City of Corcoran is currently taking orders for the commemorative Christmas Tree Park bricks. Two sizes of bricks are available for purchase. The...

thecorcoranjournal.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Christmas Gift#Bricks#Emblem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

'Tis almost the season: York City is searching for a Christmas tree

York City is searching for the perfect Christmas tree to help spruce up the holiday season in downtown York. The city wants a spruce tree that's over 30 feet tall to be put up in Continental Square, at the intersection of George and Market streets. This is for the Light...
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Franklin Christmas tree lighting program wins Telly award

The city of Franklin announced on Tuesday its virtual Christmas tree lighting program in 2020 won a Silver Telly award for General Virtual Events & Experiences at the 42nd annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from...
Pittsburgh, PAaudacy.com

Pittsburgh selects its 2021 Christmas tree

It may be August, but the City of Pittsburgh is already making plans to decorate for Christmas. Pittsburgh Public Works announced its Forestry Division selected the City's official tree for the 2021 holiday season. The tree is a 45-foot tall blue spruce donated by a family from Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place...
Jefferson City, MOKFVS12

Annual Christmas tree search in Jefferson City, Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced on Tuesday, August 24, that they will be directing their annual large Christmas tree search. All entries must be submitted by Oct 4. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation the search is put into use for governor’s mansion...
Eureka, CAkymkemp.com

Help SRNF decorate the U.S. Capital Christmas Tree

Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Forest Service:. How do you decorate one 60- to 80-foot-tall Christmas tree plus 130 smaller companion trees? With lots and lots of ornaments! Six Rivers National Forest needs your help to reach our goal. As part of the 51-year USDA Forest Service tradition,...
MilitaryHerald and News

Veterans Park memorial brick order deadline Sept. 20

A Sept. 20 deadline of has been set for the fall order of memorial bricks to be installed at the Veterans Memorial. Engraved memorial bricks honor and are dedicated to military veterans, and will be placed in the Veterans Memorial located in Veterans Park. The goal is to have the bricks placed at the memorial by Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Michelle Jaqua

Visit the Wishing Tree at Freepons Park

A wish on a Wishing TreePhoto by Nick Fewings on Unsplash. There are several parks in Lake Oswego, each with their own style and personality. Although Freepons Park, in the Hallinan neighborhood, is probably one of the smallest parks in the city, the neighborhood has given Freepons the biggest personality.
Buena Vista, COChaffee County Times

The Town of Buena Vista is accepting bids for tree

The Town of Buena Vista is accepting bids for tree trimming and tree removal of designated trees on Town property. For more information please contact the Town of Buena Vista Public Works Department, 719-395-6898. Specifications and proposal requests can be found online at: www.buenavistaco.gov.
Politicskhqa.com

Search for governor's mansion Christmas tree begins

The search has begun for a Christmas tree for the front lawn of the Governor's Mansion. The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for a tree that is about 40 feet tall. It will be an eastern red cedar, Norway spruce, or white pine. It will have branches on all sides and be accessible by large equipment.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Moncus Park will host Christmas Event, Open to the Public

LAFAYETTE, LA - Moncus Park will host Christmas in the Park, 12 nights of seasonal festivities from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, beginning Thursday, December 16 through Wednesday, December 29, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This event will feature fun activities sure to have the whole family in the...
LifestylePosted by
CraftBits

Dollar Tree – Wood Block Rustic Christmas Trees

This Dollar tree craft shows you how to take Jenga stacking tower blocks and turn them into fun festive Christmas tree decorations. This Craft idea was contributed by Michelle S. Thanks for sharing your wonderful Christmas craft idea Michelle, we look forwarding to making these at our local craft evening.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Expert Tips for Growing a Christmas Tree Palm

If you need a vacation but can’t get away to a tropical destination, why not grow a Christmas tree palm? Before you ask: It’s a common question, but no, the Christmas tree palm doesn’t look like a Christmas tree! Native to the Philippines and Malaysia, this attractive palm, also called Manila or dwarf royal palm, actually gets its name from the bright red fruits that appear on mature trees, usually in late December. Although it’s a single-stemmed tree, you’ll often find it planted in clumps of 2 or 3 for aesthetic reasons. “With dark green foliage and red berries, it’s a striking tree,” says Mica McMillan, PhD, professor of palms and ornamental horticulture at the University of Florida. “It’s a more compact palm so it works in smaller gardens and also is less needy and fertilizer-hungry than many other types of palm trees.”
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy