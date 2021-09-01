Cancel
Former RPD Chief Singletary files lawsuit against City of Rochester, Mayor Warren

By Andrew Freeman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. – Former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary is suing Mayor Lovely Warren and the City of Rochester. According to the lawsuit, Singletary is accusing Warren of defamation, creating a hostile work environment and wrongful termination during the fallout of the death of Daniel Prude. He is seeking at least $300,000 for defamation, $300,000 for punitive damages, $300,000 for the hostile workplace impacting his job and $600,000 for the retaliatory termination, for $1.5 million in total.

