NJ attorney general’s office is working across state lines to prosecute gun traffickers. The attorneys general of New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced they have arrested three people for allegedly purchasing untraceable, partially assembled firearms in Philadelphia, then selling them fully assembled in Camden, New Jersey. Fifteen “ghost guns,” including six AR-style assault weapons, were taken off the street in undercover operations. Officials say the alleged traffickers took advantage of a federal loophole that means partially assembled guns are not subject to the same background checks or serial-number requirements as other firearms.