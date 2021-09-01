Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

As demand surges, health experts warn against taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19

By Briana Vannozzi
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FDA advises against using the drug to prevent or treat COVID-19, but prescriptions are rising. Among the unvaccinated, some are seeking alternative protections against COVID-19, which efforts can come with dangerous consequences. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a surge in prescriptions for the drug ivermectin, despite warnings from the agency and the Food and Drug Administration against using it.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 2

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Covid 19#Animals#Health Experts#Nj Spotlight News#Rutgers Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

When using a new medication, one of the biggest concerns you're likely to have is whether or not it will actually treat the condition you're taking it for. And while many supplements and medications have been pulled from the market in the past due to misleading claims about their effectiveness, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication due to just how potent it is. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication now.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 50, This Vaccine Produces More Antibodies, New Study Says

Older adults have been considered high-risk for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Unfortunately, even though breakthrough infections are relatively uncommon, it appears as though older vaccinated people are still more vulnerable to serious illness if they get infected. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70 percent of vaccinated individuals hospitalized for COVID as of Aug. 23 were 65 years or older. But there are certain factors that can influence how protected seniors are through vaccination, potentially reducing their risk for a serious breakthrough case of COVID.
Raleigh, NCWNCT

There is treatment for COVID-19 but you have to act fast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has reported an increase in its use of COVID-19 treatment therapies. For the week of June 23, monoclonal antibody treatment was administered 100 times. The number of treatments shot up to 1,874 for the week of Aug. 11, NCDHHS said. The treatments are a...
Public HealthWOWK

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy