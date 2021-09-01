As demand surges, health experts warn against taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19
FDA advises against using the drug to prevent or treat COVID-19, but prescriptions are rising. Among the unvaccinated, some are seeking alternative protections against COVID-19, which efforts can come with dangerous consequences. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a surge in prescriptions for the drug ivermectin, despite warnings from the agency and the Food and Drug Administration against using it.www.njspotlight.com
