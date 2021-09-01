Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

US military does not own dogs photographed at Kabul airport

By Associated Press
Wave 3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - CLAIM: Photo shows the U.S. military “abandoned” its service dogs in cages at an airport hangar in Afghanistan after the U.S. officially withdrew troops. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The dogs seen in the widely-shared photo were not owned by the U.S. military, nor did the military leave them in cages at the airport, according to the Department of Defense. An official at the agency told The Associated Press that some of the dogs were strays, and others were owned by contract companies who were responsible for their care and safety.

www.wave3.com

Comments / 14

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Rescue Dogs#Dog#Animal Cruelty#Ap#The Department Of Defense#The Associated Press#The U S Military#U S Based#The U S Maxwell Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
MilitaryVoice of America

Widow of US Soldier Slain in Afghanistan Speaks Out

Army Specialist Christopher Horton was a sniper who was killed in ambush in eastern Afghanistan on September 9, 2011. He was 26 years old. His widow, Jane Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families. She's also worked as a senior adviser to the Afghan ambassador and the U.S. secretary of defense. She took VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb inside her own visits to Afghanistan, her husband's legacy of service and sacrifice and what the drawdown means to her.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Relationship Advicetennesseestar.com

Report: Afghan Women Forced into Marriages with Men Eligible for Evacuation

Afghan women were reportedly forced into marriages with men who were eligible for evacuation from the country, CNN reported Thursday. U.S. officials notified the State Department about some Afghan women and girls showing up with men pretending to be their husbands or after being forced into marriages with men eligible for evacuation, two sources familiar with the matter reportedly told CNN.
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman refused multiple opportunities to escape Afghanistan in an effort to save military contract dogs left behind during the hasty American withdrawal. Clinton, Tennessee native Charlotte Maxwell-Jones is the director and founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue in Kabul, Afghanistan, where she has...
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Afghan refugee at Texas base on why he tweeted photo of paltry meal – and what it means to leave his family and old life behind

The 28-year-old Fulbright semi-finalist didn’t expect the response he got after tweeting a photo of his paltry meal as an Afghan refugee at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Hamed Ahmadi posted the picture – showing two small pieces of chicken, a few slices of fruit and bread – to prove to people that life as a refugee was neither glamorous nor coveted.Instead, responses included taunts and demands that he be more grateful or “go back to Afghanistan.”“The point of that tweet was not ... to be complaining, to be very critical,” Mr Ahmadi told The Independent. “I was...
PoliticsNew York Post

Growing fears child brides brought to US in Afghan evacuation

US officials are looking into reports that elderly Afghan men were permitted to evacuate with young girls they claimed as “wives” — with some of the purported child brides brought to an Army base in Wisconsin, according to a report on Friday. An internal State Department document dated Aug. 27...
WorldWashington Post

‘Dead people were everywhere’: Carnage and chaos at Kabul airport

KABUL — Thousands of anxious Afghans seeking a new future were once again massing at Kabul's airport on Thursday, waiting to be frisked by the U.S. Marine Corps at Abbey Gate. There were five days left before the departure of the Americans, five days to escape a nation suddenly under control of the Taliban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy