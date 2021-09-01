US military does not own dogs photographed at Kabul airport

(AP) - CLAIM: Photo shows the U.S. military “abandoned” its service dogs in cages at an airport hangar in Afghanistan after the U.S. officially withdrew troops. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The dogs seen in the widely-shared photo were not owned by the U.S. military, nor did the military leave them in cages at the airport, according to the Department of Defense. An official at the agency told The Associated Press that some of the dogs were strays, and others were owned by contract companies who were responsible for their care and safety.