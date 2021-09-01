Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tammy Beaumont agonisingly misses out on T20 ton as England beat New Zealand

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hC7ua_0bjpFWCj00
Tammy Beaumont struck 97 as England reached their highest ever T20 international score against New Zealand (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Tammy Beaumont struck 97 as England kicked off their T20 series against New Zealand with a 46-run victory at Chelmsford.

The England opener was caught off the penultimate ball to fall agonisingly short of a second T20 international century, but her knock helped the hosts power their way to 184 for four.

New Zealand had not played since April and their lack of match practice showed as they were unable to get going in their chase, despite Amy Satterthwaite’s 43 from 31 deliveries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUCzL_0bjpFWCj00
England celebrate winning (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Chasing 185 to win, the experienced opening partnership of Suzie Bates and captain Sophie Devine were dismissed cheaply.

Devine was lbw for two to the in-form Tash Farrant, who was brought into the side in place of Anya Shrubsole.

Katherine Brunt then struck soon afterwards, bowling Bates for just one to leave New Zealand four for two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbOC0_0bjpFWCj00
Suzie Bates is bowled (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

A low diving catch from Farrant dismissed Maddy Green to end a 48-run stand for the third wicket with Satterthwaite.

And England took regular wickets after that, with Satterthwaite ousted by Brunt who finished with two for nine from three overs.

Earlier, Beaumont was dropped twice and made the tourists pay with a brilliant 65-ball knock that contained 13 fours and a six.

She was in the middle for all but one ball of the England innings, eventually departing from the penultimate delivery as she was caught at third man looking for another boundary to bring up her ton.

Danni Wyatt had just started opening up when she was stumped for 14 runs from seven deliveries in the third over.

The home side had made a strong start, hitting 18 off their first two overs, and carried on from there, accelerating strongly after the halfway mark when they were 74 for two.

Amy Jones made a useful contribution of 31 from 15 balls before being stumped off Satterthwaite, with Sophia Dunkley scoring an unbeaten 23 from 17.

Dunkley was handed a lifeline when Devine dropped a straightforward catch which had looped up to the New Zealand international, one of many errors made by a visiting side lacking match practice.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Satterthwaite
Person
Katherine Brunt
Person
Suzie Bates
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Danni Wyatt
Person
Sophie Devine
Person
Sophia Dunkley
Person
Anya Shrubsole
Person
Maddy Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#T20#Bowling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
New Zealand
Related
WorldBBC

England v New Zealand: Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean named in T20 squad

England have called up the uncapped Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean for the Twenty20 series against New Zealand. Bouchier, 22, averaged 91 with the bat and 20-year-old off-spinner Dean 10 with the ball to help Southern Vipers win their first three games in this season's Charlotte Edwards Cup. They are...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Bamford gets first England call-up but Greenwood misses out

Aug 26 (Reuters) - England called up Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford for the first time on Thursday but left out Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood from a 25-man squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers. Gareth Southgate's side are leading Group I with nine points from three games and...
WorldBBC

England netball Roses to face rivals Australia and New Zealand

England's Vitality Roses will fly to Australia and New Zealand to face the world number one and two sides as they prepare to defend their Commonwealth title next year. The team will fly to Christchurch where they will quarantine upon arrival. They will play the world champion Silver Ferns in...
WorldBBC

England v New Zealand: Heather Knight hopes to build on Hundred

Venue: Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford Date: 1 September Time: 18:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, plus in-play clips and radio and text commentary. England captain Heather Knight hopes the success of The Hundred will draw larger crowds for the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Nat Sciver admits England missed experienced players after defeat to New Zealand

Nat Sciver admitted England Women missed their experienced players as New New Zealand levelled the T20 series with a four-wicket win at Hove England struggled after being put in, and with the ball, and the absence of captain Heather Knight and bowler Katherine Brunt looked evident.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine in contrast led from the front with a half-century to cap off her 100th T20 international as the Kiwis bounced back from a poor showing in the first match to hold on for victory.Not our night in Hove.All to play for at Taunton on Thursday. Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/NW7kMl2koE#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/4BRMHscWl5—...
WorldBBC

England v New Zealand: Sophie Devine stars in 100th T20 to level series

Second Twenty20 international, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove. England 127-7 (20 overs): Wyatt 35 (29); Rowe 2-12, Kasperek 2-20 New Zealand 128-6 (18.2 overs): Devine 50 (41), Green 21 (19) New Zealand won by four wickets. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine celebrated her 100th Twenty20 international appearance with a...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

New Zealand level T20 series with four-wicket win over England

New Zealand levelled their T20 series with England with a four-wicket win at Hove.Captain Sophie Devine struck a half century as the White Ferns bounced back from a poor showing in the first match to hold on for victory, despite losing four wickets for 28 runs at the back end of the innings.It was a marked improvement from New Zealand’s performance in the first match, which was littered with dropped catches, fielding errors and troubles at the crease.Devine was involved in two of those dropped catches and had made just two runs at Chelmsford but showed none of the struggles...
RugbyTelegraph

Jordie Barratt kicks Marika Koroibete in the face as New Zealand beat Australia

The All Blacks shone in the Perth sunshine with a string of glittering tries to hammer the Wallabies 38-21 and maintain their dominant start in the Rugby Championship. New Zealand were a man down for 20 minutes through the middle of the one-sided clash at Perth Stadium, with Jordie Barrett red-carded for planting his boot into winger Marika Koroibete's face when jumping to catch a box-kick.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur knock stuffing out of England on fourth day

England had the stuffing knocked out of them on the fourth afternoon of the fourth LV= Insurance Test, with a century stand between Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur leaving India sitting on a heavy lead of 346.When Moeen Ali had Virat Kohli caught behind to leave India 312 for six in the morning session, the game was on a knife edge with the tourists 213 ahead.A couple more quick wickets might even have left England as slight favourites, but instead they fell flat as Pant (50) and Thakur (60) piled on 100 in 155 morale-sapping balls.At tea the scoreboard had...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Virat Kohli says India’s bowling performance among top three of his captaincy

Virat Kohli saluted one of the best Indian bowling performances he has seen as captain after his side blew England away on day five of the fourth LV= Insurance Test.The consensus view that all results were possible at the start of play was shattered as the tourists wrapped up a 157-run win, picking up all 10 wickets to dismiss England for 210.It was a display of skill and discipline on a pitch that England were sure had flattened out and there were plenty of heroes.Jasprit Bumrah provided the fire, smashing down the stumps of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy