Capital One, which already seems to dominate the emerging cityscape around its Tysons headquarters, is now opening an “urban sky park” that will be open to the public. Called The Perch, it’s a 2.5-acre space—eleven stories up—with a beer garden, an amphitheater, a dog park, and a soon-to-open hotel. Next year a mini golf course and residences will also open on the sky-high spread.