Remembering Miss Wills: "The good, the true, the beautiful"

seechicagodance.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1967, Phyllis Wills and fellow teacher Kerry Hubata had been teaching ballet at Gus Giordano’s Evanston studio for three and a half years. When it became clear that the ballet division of the school was not bringing in enough revenue to sustain itself, Gus reluctantly told them, “You’re free to open your own school.” They had no intention of buying the building on Central Street that became the Evanston School of Ballet. All they wanted to do was find a space to rent where they could continue teaching together. Today, some 53 years later, the school continues to thrive. Its legacy of excellence spans generations of students and reflects the unique dedication and indomitable spirits of its two founders.

seechicagodance.com

Comments / 0

 

