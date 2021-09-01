Cancel
African Crossings: Where vulnerability and resilience meet

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThobile Maphanga, curator mentee for this year’s JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience, introduced the African Crossings Platform by reminding viewers of a crucial festival directive: creating connections with some of Africa’s most prominent, groundbreaking and inspiring dancemakers. The program, which featured four commissioned screen dance films from Robert Ssempijja (Kampala, Uganda), Bernardo Guiamba aka Pak Ndjamena (Maputo, Mozambique), Gaby Saranouffi (Antananarivo, Madagascar) and Marcel Gbeffa (Cotonou, Benin), certainly delivered on this imperative.

