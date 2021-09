Today, the Biden administration outlined a plan for a subset of Americans to get their booster shots starting September 20th. Why do we need a third shot now? "It has been such an almost reproducible phenomenon with COVID-19," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing. "If you wait for something bad to happen before you respond to it, you are considerably behind your real full capability for a response. You want to stay ahead of the virus. And if you look at the indications that we've had, you don't want to find yourself behind playing catch-up. Better stay ahead of it than chasing after it." He explained why you need one. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.