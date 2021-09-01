Hendrick Health's community safety level dial is at 6

ABILENE, Texas — During the second week of August, the community safety level dial at Hendrick reached level 5, which they label as 'critical.' Less than 4 weeks later, the dial has escalated to emergency level, level 6. Chief Nursing Officer Susan Greenwood explains what this means for the Abilene community, "We’ve had patients in our emergency departments waiting to go to in person beds and just like with businesses around town that are feeling the crunch of employee shortages we are feeling it as well."